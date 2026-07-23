Olivia The Fetch-loving Dog At Kalamazoo SPCA Needs A Seasoned Home
She knows sit, she loves tug, and she'll grab the leash the second she thinks a walk is happening. Olivia at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan is a lot of dog in the best way.
This is what the SPCA of Southwest Michigan had to say about Olivia.
Olivia is a playful 2.5-year-old, energetic girl with a huge love for toys and outdoor adventures. She’s happiest when she has something fun to do, whether that’s chasing after a ball, carrying toys around proudly, or bouncing around with her goofy personality on full display. Smart and full of life, Olivia thrives when she has both physical activity and engaging interaction with her people.
If you have experience with high-energy dogs, Olivia will be a lot of fun in your home.
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Adopt Olivia from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Adoption Fee: $125 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)
- Age: 2 years, 9 months
- Gender: Female
- Size: Large
- Weight: 50 pounds
- Shots up to date: Yes
- Spayed / Neutered: Yes
- OK With Other Pets: Not sure
- Colors: Black and white
Tap here to get more info and photos of this adorable doggie named Olivia.
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SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Phone Number: 269-344-1474
- Email: info@spcaswmich.org
- Website: SPCAswmich.org
- Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM
- Click here for dogs available for adoption
- Click here for cats available for adoption
Tap here to see all of the gorgeous dogs and cats featured on Dog Days.
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