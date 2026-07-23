She knows sit, she loves tug, and she'll grab the leash the second she thinks a walk is happening. Olivia at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan is a lot of dog in the best way.

This is what the SPCA of Southwest Michigan had to say about Olivia.

Olivia is a playful 2.5-year-old, energetic girl with a huge love for toys and outdoor adventures. She’s happiest when she has something fun to do, whether that’s chasing after a ball, carrying toys around proudly, or bouncing around with her goofy personality on full display. Smart and full of life, Olivia thrives when she has both physical activity and engaging interaction with her people.

Photo Courtesy of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan Photo Courtesy of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

If you have experience with high-energy dogs, Olivia will be a lot of fun in your home.

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Adopt Olivia from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Adoption Fee: $125 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)

$125 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.) Age: 2 years, 9 months

2 years, 9 months Gender: Female

Female Size: Large

Large Weight: 50 pounds

50 pounds Shots up to date: Yes

Yes Spayed / Neutered: Yes

Yes OK With Other Pets: Not sure

Not sure Colors: Black and white

Tap here to get more info and photos of this adorable doggie named Olivia.

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SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone Number: 269-344-1474

Email: info@spcaswmich.org

Website: SPCAswmich.org

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

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