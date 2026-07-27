Another one bites the dust: Just weeks after Jack in the Box returned to Battle Creek following a 30-year absence from Michigan, another well-known fast food chain has quietly disappeared.

Michigan Down to Two Fazoli's After Latest Closure

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In case you missed it, national pasta chain Fazoli's quietly closed its doors in Battle Creek over the weekend. Local fast food fans may have seen the post going around Facebook over the weekend, and I wasn't sure if it was really true at first. But then, I noticed a similar post from an area local come across my feed:

Fazoli's on Beckley Road is now permanently closed. I just called to verify the news because I saw a post on the Nosey Asses of Calhoun County group. It is true, sorry to say. -- Michael C.

The news comes just days after Kalamazoo's newest restaurant, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, opened in the former Fazoli's building on W. Main St.

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This just goes to show how quickly the chain's footprint is disappearing across Michigan. As of this writing (July 27) only two Fazoli's locations remain in Michigan: 5705 South Cedar St. in Lansing and 1500 North West Ave. in Jackson.

What Happened to Fazoli's?

Fazoli's parent company, FAT Brands Inc., also owns and operates such well-established brands as Johnny Rockets, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks. However, the California-based restaurant conglomerate recently filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy. "According to Bloomberg, the filing comes as FAT’s debt restructuring faces potential complications from litigation with creditors."

We recently saw the chain Smokey Bones shutter all remaining locations in Michigan and Indiana, could Fazoli's soon suffer the same fate?

Retailers And Restaurants In Michigan Closing Their Doors In 2026 Here are the stores and restaurants that are planning to close locations in the coming year. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson