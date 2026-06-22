After nearly five decades of serving the Kalamazoo area, the owners of a beloved Chinese restaurant have announced they will be closing their doors as they begin a well-deserved retirement.

Sadly, we don't have much longer to say our goodbyes to Joy Fong in Portage before they close their doors!

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Beloved Michigan Restaurant Closing After Serving Families for Decades

While we aren't entirely surprised to hear this news, I'll be the first to admit, we weren't prepared for it. On Monday afternoon (June 22) Hillary Leung made the announcement for her parents via local Facebook group Kalamazoo Menu sharing:

When my father, Man Yuk Leung, opened Joy Fong in 1980, he set our family on the path towards the American Dream... Joy Fong was more than a restaurant to us—it is our home, our livelihood, our legacy, and our opportunity to create a life for our three daughters and extended family...It has been our pleasure to serve you and we will genuinely miss seeing you on a regular basis.

For nearly five decades, Joy Fong has been more than just a restaurant. It's been a place for families to celebrate birthdays, graduations, weddings, holidays, and countless other special moments. Joy Fong even weathered the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued serving generations of customers with delicious meals to-go.

Joy Fong will permanently close their doors on July 15, 2026.

We hope you’ll stop by or give us a call before July 15th to order your favorite meal, share a memory, or simply say hello. We’d love the opportunity to thank you one final time.

Congratulations on your retirement, Ted and Nancy Leung. Thank you for all these years of delicious meals and welcoming hearts. You will be missed!

Downtown Kalamazoo Districts