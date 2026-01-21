The time has finally come! Southwest Michigan's newest date night spot and family fun center is eyeing a grand opening this February with pixel floor, indoor roller-skating rink, roller coaster simulators, and more.

Here's What We Know About Zap Zone XL So Far:

Get our free mobile app

In January 2025 we learned family fun center chain, Zap Zone, was set to take over the former Sears location in the Crossroads Mall. This was welcomed news as that Sears had been sitting vacant since closing its doors in 2019.

Now, nearly a year later, the facility is eyeing its grand opening on Monday, February 9.

According to a sneak peek from media outlet MLive, the newly remodeled 158,186 square-foot fun center will be Zap Zone's first ever two-story location. Hence the name: Zap Zone XL.

Thanks to the size of this property Zap Zone is able to include a multitude of games (500 arcade games) such as the "World's Largest Pac Man" game, but there's also enough room for laser tag, axe throwing, roller-skating rink, a trampoline park, bumper cars, state-of-the-art go-kart track, and even 10 lanes of bowling on the building's second floor.

Note: reps say the trampoline park will not be open at the time of the grand opening.

As an adult I, personally, am excited to check out the new Rocco's Bar and Grill located inside the facility. All that fun makes you work up quite an appetite and thirst, you know! According to their website pricing for Day Passes begins at $31.99, but activities and pricing varies by store. Zap Zone's other Michigan locations include:

Battle Creek

Brighton

Canton

Farmington

Lansing

Sterling Heights

Taylor

Warren

Waterford

Ypsilanti

22 Popular Food Items Gone Forever at Michigan Stores As the new year begins, we're looking back at some of the foods that were discontinued in 2025. You won't find these items in stock at regular Michigan retailers anymore. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Enjoy Winter Fun at These 3 West Michigan Outdoor Ice Rinks Michigan is a " Water-Winter Wonderland ". What better way to enjoy a beautiful snowy day than with friends, fire pits, and cocoa at your favorite ice skating rink? Discover these three outdoor skating rinks located in West Michigan. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon