Five Local Law Enforcement Members Receive State Honors at Event in Marshall

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was observed earlier this week on Monday, January 9. An event was held in Marshall that day to honor five local members of law enforcement for their service to the communities they work in.

State Representative Matt Hall presented them with official State Tributes, signed by Hall along with Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrest, and State Senator John Bizon.

“We know what a tough job these officers have, and there are so many that go above and beyond every single day. We wanted to recognize a few, really as a tribute to all of our local police officers.” - State Representative Matt Hall (R-Marshall)

The event was held at the Senator Mike Nofs community room at the Marshall Regional Law Enforcement Center. Along with Rep. Hall on behalf of leaders in Lansing, Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley, Undersheriff Tim Hurtt, Marshall Public Safety Director Scott McDonald, Marshall Police Chief Josh Lankerd, and Marshall City Manager Tom Tarkiewicz were also on hand.

Each of them was congratulated individually for their outstanding work in law enforcement and also were recognized their sacrifices, and the responsibility and dangers inherent in police work. Some of their services from 2021 were also noted.

Here are the five law enforcement personnel who received the honors:

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

Undersheriff Hurtt - Jon Pignataro - Rep.-Hall - David Homminga and Sheriff Hinkley loading...

Detectives David Homminga and Jon Pignataro teamed up to solve an Emmett Township murder. With a thorough and exhaustive investigation, their hard work resulted in an arrest.

Undersheriff Hurtt - Sulieman Sumbal - Rep. Hall and Sheriff Hinkley loading...

Deputy Suleiman Sumbal had assisted several other police agencies in apprehending a suspect who fled after they kidnapped a young child. His efforts led to an arrest and the child was returned home safely.

All three were also honored with a Calhoun County Sherriff’s Departmental Citation Award.

Marshall Police Department

Rep. Hall with Officer Vandenboss loading...

Officer Brandon Vandenboss’s proactive enforcement leadership has earned him the honor of being named the Marshall Exchange Club 2021 Officer of the Year. His commitment to learning and expanding his role has resulted in the recent completion of Crime Scene Investigator Training. Officer Vandenboss will be attending a Field Training and Evaluation Program and will be relied upon to help teach and guide future officers.

Officer Matt Potter, who has spent over a decade of service with the Marshall Police Department, is a two-time Officer of the Year recipient and has also received one Lifesaving Award. In addition to his road patrol duties, Officer Potter is a seasoned Field Training Officer and a Crisis Intervention Officer, conducting many mental health interventions over the last year. In June of 2021, Officer Potter assisted with a water rescue of three kayakers on the Kalamazoo River, locating them as they clung to a downed tree.