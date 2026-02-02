Brace For A Chilly Week Of Snow And Freezing Rain

Photo by Thom Holmes on Unsplash

With temperatures dipping and snow in the forecast, it’s going to be a chilly week for Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties.  Expect a bitterly cold Valentine's Day, along with a snowy and cold week.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, February 2nd, 2026, through Sunday, February 8th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

 

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

 

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash
  • Monday: Snow showers and freezing rain. High 26.
  • Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 15.
  • Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy skies.  High 24.
  • Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies.  Low 2.
  • Wednesday:  Mostly sunny skies.  High 24.
  • Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 7.
  • Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies.  High 25.
  • Thursday Night:  Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers.  Low 18.
  • Friday:  Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers.  High 32.
  • Friday Night:  Partly cloudy skies. Low 1.
  • Saturday:  Partly sunny skies. High 18.
  • Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 4.
  • Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 21.

 

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

 

Photo by Matthieu Joannon on Unsplash
  • Monday: Snow showers and freezing rain. High 28.
  • Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of overnight snow. Low 17.
  • Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy skies.  High 25.
  • Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies.  Low 4.
  • Wednesday:  Partly sunny skies.  High 24.
  • Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 9.
  • Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies.  High 27.
  • Thursday Night:  Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers.  Low 20.
  • Friday:  Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers.  High 33.
  • Friday Night:  Partly cloudy skies. Low 2.
  • Saturday:  Partly sunny skies. High 19.
  • Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 6.
  • Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 23.

 

 

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

 

Photo by Baily Abrahams on Unsplash
  • Monday: Snow showers and freezing rain. High 28.
  • Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 19.
  • Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers.  High 26.
  • Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies.  Low 8.
  • Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy skies.  High 24.
  • Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 15.
  • Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies.  High 29.
  • Thursday Night:  Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers.  Low 22.
  • Friday:  Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers.  High 32.
  • Friday Night:  Partly cloudy skies. Low 9.
  • Saturday:  Mostly cloudy skies. High 21.
  • Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 11.
  • Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 24.

 

