With temperatures dipping and snow in the forecast, it’s going to be a chilly week for Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. Expect a bitterly cold Valentine's Day, along with a snowy and cold week.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, February 2nd, 2026, through Sunday, February 8th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Snow showers and freezing rain. High 26.

Snow showers and freezing rain. High 26. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 15.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 15. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 24.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 24. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 2.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 2. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 24.

Mostly sunny skies. High 24. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 7.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 7. Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 25.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 25. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 18.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 18. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 32.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 32. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 1.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 1. Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 18.

Partly sunny skies. High 18. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 4.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 4. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 21.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Snow showers and freezing rain. High 28.

Snow showers and freezing rain. High 28. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of overnight snow. Low 17.

Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of overnight snow. Low 17. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 25.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 25. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 4.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 4. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 24.

Partly sunny skies. High 24. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 9.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 9. Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 27.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 27. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 20.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 20. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 33.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 33. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 2.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 2. Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 19.

Partly sunny skies. High 19. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 6.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 6. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 23.

Read More: Kalamazoo Faces Record Cold Streak As Forecasts Dip Below Freezing

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Snow showers and freezing rain. High 28.

Snow showers and freezing rain. High 28. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 19.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 19. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 26.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 26. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 8.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 8. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 24.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 24. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 15.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 15. Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 29.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 29. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 22.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 22. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 32.

Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 32. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 9.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 9. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 21.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 21. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 11.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 11. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 24.

