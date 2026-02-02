Brace For A Chilly Week Of Snow And Freezing Rain
With temperatures dipping and snow in the forecast, it’s going to be a chilly week for Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. Expect a bitterly cold Valentine's Day, along with a snowy and cold week.
Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, February 2nd, 2026, through Sunday, February 8th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)
Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Snow showers and freezing rain. High 26.
- Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 15.
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 24.
- Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 2.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 24.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 7.
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 25.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 18.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 32.
- Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 1.
- Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 18.
- Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 4.
- Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 21.
Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Snow showers and freezing rain. High 28.
- Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of overnight snow. Low 17.
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 25.
- Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 4.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny skies. High 24.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 9.
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 27.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 20.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 33.
- Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 2.
- Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 19.
- Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 6.
- Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 23.
Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Snow showers and freezing rain. High 28.
- Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 19.
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 26.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 8.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 24.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 15.
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 29.
- Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. Low 22.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers. High 32.
- Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 9.
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 21.
- Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 11.
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 24.
