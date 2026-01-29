Battle Creek Residents Can Become CNA For Free At KCC

Kellogg Community College has been providing resources, entertainment, and opportunities to the people of Battle Creek for decades. They continue to listen to the people within the Battle Creek community and those who are looking to join the Kellogg Community College family as to how they can improve.

Kellogg understands the power that a community college can have for the people within their immediate community. Many people in the Battle Creek area have gotten the start to their career or even a new lease on life from Kellogg Community College. Kellogg is one of the many affordable and encouraging options available for those looking for change in Calhoun County.

Kellogg Community College recently announced a new program that will give residents of Battle Creek an opportunity to earn certificates and knowledge to enter a career as a CNA. There will always be a need for CNAs in not only Battle Creek but the entire state of Michigan, the United States, and the world. The best part about this opportunity is that this will be a free program for those who choose to take advantage of the courses.

Do You Have Desire To Become A CNA? Here's How You Can Achieve That For Free!

Yahoo News reports:

The training will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to a community announcement. It is part of KCC’s STEP UP initiative, which focuses on educational career training. Participants will prepare for the Michigan Nursing Assistant Test, which is required to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. The program also includes American Heart Association Basic Life Support Provider and Heart Saver First Aid training.

The program is only open to those who live in Battle Creek and are at least 18 years old with a high school diploma, GED, or equivalent. Applicants will also have to complete a background check, the Accuplacer Next Generation Reading test, and be available for the extended hours that the training requires.

Upon completion of the program, participants would earn the following credentials:

WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate

AHA Basic Life Support (BLS) Provider Certification

AHA Heart Saver First Aid Certification

Applications are due by 5pm on February 13th but the sooner the better as there are only a limited number of spots available in the course and spots are filling up quickly. The course will take place between March 9th and May 7th on the Kellogg Community College Campus.