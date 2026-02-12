Kalamazoo Armed Robbery Shown On HBO Max Body Cam Show

Working in the police force, no matter the branch you choose to work in, is one of the hardest, scariest, and bravest careers anyone could choose. They are expected to show up when danger is eminent and be able diffuse the situation and keep everyone safe. Some people may feel that this is a very cut and dry job, but there is so much that comes with it, and they are still human at the end of the day.

Get our free mobile app

Working as a police officer has changed just like every other job has changed over the years. Most of the change in these careers has come due to the introduction and advancement of technology and how it works in each field. In policing, it has made catching those who have broken the law easier but also makes it easier for people to see and criticize the actions of police.

For some officers this has worked in their favor and has made some people realize the things that they deal with on a regular basis and how difficult the job can be. On the other hand, this technology has led to other officers being fired, arrested, and more due to their actions. Body cameras have changed the policing landscape but has also created an opportunity to shine a light on the day in the life of a cop. One Kalamazoo incident will have the body cam footage shown on an Investigation Discovery show that streams on HBO Max.

Did You Ever Think Kalamazoo Would Be On A Show Like Body Cam?

MLive via MSN reports:

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was featured on Investigation Discovery’s “Body Cam,” highlighting an August 2022 armed robbery investigation. The episode (Season 10, Episode 10) is available now on demand on HBO Max, KDPS said. The show centers around a violent armed robbery at Tienda Guatemalteca, in which the suspect fired multiple rounds at employees and a responding officer. Officers apprehended the suspect and no one was seriously injured, KDPS said. “Shots fired!” an officer yells while responding to the incident, yelling at the suspect to stop while relaying to dispatch that the suspect was armed with a rifle.

Read More: IRS And FTC Warn Michigan Residents Of Tax Refund Scams

Read More: IRS And FTC Warn Michigan Residents Of Tax Refund Scams

The suspect was eventually apprehended and would plead guilty to one count of assault with intent to rob while armed and three counts of assault with intent to murder. He was sentenced to 17-40 years in prison but not before he gave everyone an inside look of how Kalamazoo Public Safety responses to an incident.