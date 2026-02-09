The good news: Temperatures will be warm enough to melt snow. Bad news: kids, pets, and a couple of adults will be tracking in lots of mud.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, February 9th, 2026, through Sunday, February 15th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 27.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 27. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Temps rising to 30 ovenight.

Mostly cloudy skies. Temps rising to 30 ovenight. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 39.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 39. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 30.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 30. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 15.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 15. Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 30.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 30. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 14.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 14. Friday: Partly sunny skies. High 33.

Partly sunny skies. High 33. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 16.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 16. Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 34.

Partly sunny skies. High 34. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 19.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 19. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow. High 33.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 29.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 29. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Temps rising to 31 overnight.

Mostly cloudy skies. Temps rising to 31 overnight. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 39.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 39. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 25.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 25. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 30.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 30. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 16.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 16. Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 31.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 31. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 15.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 15. Friday: Partly sunny skies. High 34.

Partly sunny skies. High 34. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 17.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 17. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 35.

Mostly sunny skies. High 35. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 21.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 21. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow. High 34.

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny. High 31.

Partly sunny. High 31. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Temps rising to 33 by 5 am.

Mostly cloudy skies. Temps rising to 33 by 5 am. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 38.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 38. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 30.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 30. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21. Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 31.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 31. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18. Friday: Partly sunny skies. High 33.

Partly sunny skies. High 33. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 20.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 20. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 34.

Mostly sunny skies. High 34. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 23.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 23. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow. High 33.

