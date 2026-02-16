As the temperatures rise in Southwest Michigan, falling ice is becoming a real threat. What’s the word from local safety officials on how to protect your property?

On Sunday, Kalamazoo Public Safety sent out a press release warning residents of the dangers of falling ice. KDPS recently received many calls regarding falling ice damaging homes, cars, and posing a safety hazard in general.

One major area of concern is your home's gas meter. KDPS recommends covering your gas meter with something sturdy, like a piece of plywood. You should call 911 if you see a damaged gas meter or smell gas.

Speaking of the weather warming up. We should see snow melting off our roofs and yards today and tomorrow. Just how warm will it get?

Get our free mobile app

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, February 16th, 2026, through Sunday, February 22nd, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. High 53.

A mix of sun and clouds. High 53. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 35.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 35. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 50.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 50. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 42.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 42. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. High 61.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers. High 61. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 35.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 35. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 56.

Mostly sunny skies. High 56. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Low 36.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Low 36. Friday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 44.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 44. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 28. Saturday: Partly sunny skies. High 37.

Partly sunny skies. High 37. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 23.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 23. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 32.

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Patchy fog early, with a mix of sun and clouds. High 52.

Patchy fog early, with a mix of sun and clouds. High 52. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 35.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 35. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 50.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 50. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 44.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 44. Wednesday: Showers likely before lunchtime. Then sunny skies. High 61.

Showers likely before lunchtime. Then sunny skies. High 61. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 35.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 35. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 55.

Mostly sunny skies. High 55. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Low 36.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Low 36. Friday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 43.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 43. Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Low 28.

A chance of rain and snow showers. Low 28. Saturday: Chance of snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 37.

Chance of snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 37. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 24.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 24. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 31.

Read More: Winter Concerts In Michigan Bring Big Names To Local Stages

Read More: Winter Concerts In Michigan Bring Big Names To Local Stages

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. High 49.

A mix of sun and clouds. High 49. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 35.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 35. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 48.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 48. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 42.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers overnight. Low 42. Wednesday: Showers likely before lunchtime. Then sunny skies. High 53.

Showers likely before lunchtime. Then sunny skies. High 53. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 35.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 35. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 50.

Mostly sunny skies. High 50. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Low 35.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Low 35. Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 41.

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 41. Friday Night: A chance of showers. Low 29.

A chance of showers. Low 29. Saturday: Chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 35.

Chance of showers. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High 35. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 24.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow. Low 24. Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. High 30.

Frozen Michigan Waterfalls