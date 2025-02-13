The First Signs of Spring Have Arrived in Michigan

In Michigan, we don't use calendars to mark the changing of the seasons!

There's a saying here in Michigan: "If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes." While we've been known to experience tornadoes in January and snow showers in May, here's how we know spring has arrived in Michigan-- unofficially.

I was recently informed that while it feels like the snowiest winter in Michigan history, we're actually below the average amount of snowfall for the state. How can that be? I'm already so fed up with winter and everything that comes with it, like shoveling my car and wearing a million layers.

While Michigan's own weather prognosticating rodent, Woody the Woodchuck, proclaimed Michiganders can expect an early this year we've received two more signs the end of winter is in sight:

Our first drive-in diner has announced its opening day!

Each year The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo, Michigan is the first to open for the season, typically in mid-February around Valentine's Day, and we love them for it! Hey, it's been a long, difficult three months going without chili dogs and root beer.

Now in its 95th season The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo will open both locations, on Portage Street and South Westnedge, on February 17th at 11:00 a.m.. I'm sure other area drive-ins will soon follow! As a former drive-in carhop myself I know Corky's in Allegan typically opens in March.

However, another sure sign of spring's arrival in The Mitten also comes out of Southwest Michigan-- Bell's Oberon Day! The unofficial state holiday marks the return of seasonal favorite and flagship beer Oberon from Bell's Brewery. This year Oberon returns to taps statewide on Monday, March 24.

