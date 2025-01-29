Michigan’s Groundhog Weighs In: Will Spring Arrive Early?

Punxsutawney Phil, who? Did you know Michigan has its own weather prognosticating groundhog?

Each February 2nd while the rest of the country turns to Pennsylvania's famous forecaster, Punxsutawney Phil, Michiganders will look to a different rodent for their weather forecast.

Meet Woody the Woodchuck

Woody is Michigan's official Groundhog Day groundhog and has been making weather predictions for nearly 3 decades! She resides in Howell, Michigan at the Howell Nature Center where fans gather each February and eagerly await her news.

Woody Woodchuck Michigan Woody Woodchuck Michigan - WILX Studio 10 via YouTube loading...

However, Woody's weather-predicting style is a little different than Phil's. According to weather tracker Groundhog-Day.com,

Unlike the ‘shadow’ technique used by most groundhogs, Woody’s forecast is determined by the time she spends outside on a ceremonial tree stump: 30 seconds or longer means an early spring, any less means a chilly six more weeks of winter.

Woody's Forecasting Record

This year Woody will make her 27th prediction on Sunday, February 2 at 7:30 a.m., but online you can view her track record dating all the way back to 1999. Last Groundhog Day Woody did not stay on her stump for 30 seconds predicting 6 more weeks of winter. In 2023 Woody predicted an early spring.

Woodchuck vs. Groundhog-- Is There a Difference?

I'm going to let you in on a little secret: woodchucks and groundhogs are the same animal! In fact, the Michigan DNR lists groundhogs/woodchucks under "nuisance wildlife." Adds the DNR,

Groundhogs, also known as woodchucks, are large squirrels that are strict herbivores. They eat grasses, plants, fruits, vegetables, seeds, and other plant matter. Groundhogs hibernate in their dens during the winter months.

Good luck on Sunday, Woody, we're all counting on you!

