Our first sign of spring!

In Michigan we don't look to the calendar to know when winter is through. Instead, we know warmer weather is around the corner when our favorite seasonal beer returns to the tap and when our favorite local hot dog joint prepares to fire up the grill again.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer!

The Root Beer Stand

Now in its 93rd season, the Root Beer Stand first opened in 1931 in downtown Kalamazoo. According to MLive the hot dog stand expanded to two locations in the 1960s, one on South Westnedge and the other on Portage Street.

Today, Abby and John Copp own the S. Westnedge drive-in and their brother and sister-in-law own the Portage Street restaurant. It truly is a family affair! Even after all this time the family says they aim to remain true to the drive-in's original recipes.

Opening 2024

While Kalamazoo residents can typically expect an opening announcement around early February, I have to admit this one almost got past me! Mark your calendar: on Monday, February 12 the popcorn will be poppin' and the root beer will start flowin'.

Swing by for a quick bite or park and stay awhile anytime between mid-February and October, when the stand typically closes for the season. Of their mid-winter opening Amy Copp tells MLive,

Everybody thinks we are a little bit crazy opening in mid-February, but I feel it just gives everyone hope for a little warmer weather and that excitement for something new, something fun that comes with that

Even though Michigan's weather predicting rodent, Woody the Woodchuck, called for 6 more weeks of winter the opening of the Root Beer Stand means spring is in sight!

