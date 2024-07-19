If Michigan Schools Are Required to Start After Labor Day, Why Don’t They?

I know summer isn't even over yet but parents, it's almost that magical time of the year: back to school time!

Have you been to Meijer lately? That's all it is is pencils, backpacks, and lunchboxes.

Similar to the yearly explosion of pumpkin spice everything, or when Christmas decorations start appearing on store shelves in July, it seems like the start of the new school year happens earlier and earlier each year. Is it just me?

I'm a child-free adult so I freely admit that it, in fact, could be just me. However, I don't know if you were aware that state law mandates Michigan's public schools to begin their school year after the Labor Day holiday.

So why doesn't that appear to be the case here in Southwest Michigan? Are these schools technically breaking the law?

How Did This Happen?

This is a fairly recent development as the law only first took effect in 2007. Signed by then-Michigan Governor and current U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, the law is rooted in Michigan tourism.

As we on the west side know many communities, especially the beachside communities along the lakeshore, earn the majority of their tourism dollars during the busy summer season that traditionally lasts from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

south haven michigan South Haven, Michigan - Canva loading...

In fact, once the law took effect hotel room sales saw a $4.5 million boost in revenue.

So, How Do Schools Get Around It?

As with most cases there are exceptions and exemptions from these rules. What kind of hoops does a school district have to jump through to avoid a post-holiday start date? Simply ask.

West Ottawa High School West Ottawa High School - Google Maps loading...

Individual school districts may apply for a waiver from the Michigan Department of Education requesting permission for an early start to their school year; the waiver is valid for 3 years.

MLive reports of Michigan's 56 county-wide school districts eligible for the waiver, 49 districts were approved for an early start for the 2022 through 2024 school years.

Those using the waivers say the earlier start date lets them get in their state-mandated 180 days of instruction and end the year earlier, while others say students are already participating in school-related activities like sports and band in August.

Now, how could snow days affect the yearly start and end date? Your guess is as good as mine! For the 2024/25 year most local school districts in Southwest Michigan start August 26, 2024.

