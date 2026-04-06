Many local ice cream shops have reopened their doors, and there is no shortage of incredible places in Michigan to grab a cone or sundae of our favorite flavors. One popular spot in Michigan is a must-visit for some of the best ice cream in America.

This Michigan Ice Cream Shop Has Been Named Best In The State

The Takeout found America's best ice cream shops and crowned a winner from each state. And the hands-down best ice cream parlor in Michigan makes the list for their standout treats and creative flavors that people are willing to drive across town for.



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Ray's Ice Cream in Royal Oak serves Countless flavor variations from lemon, Blue Moon, and Red Pop, to cherry, vanilla, and blue raspberry. Cheapism says:

"Founded in 1958, Ray's Ice Cream is a Royal Oak favorite that still operates like a classic soda fountain, complete with molded ice cream. Using long-cherished recipes, the ice cream comes in a wide variety of flavors and has been listed among Detroit's best. For decades, local families have lined up to enjoy Ray's, introducing its sweetness to the next generation."

Ray’s Ice Cream also creates special novelty orders of molded cordial and ice cream designs for parties, showers, and other celebrations and holidays.

Try one of America's top ice cream shops, renowned for its consistently delicious ice cream and diverse flavor selection at Ray's Ice Cream in Royal Oak.

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