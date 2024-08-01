For many Michigan residents taking advantage of the Summer season is a must before the kids return to school and the leaves start to fall in the Great Lakes State. Enjoying outdoor activities while there's more daylight during this season is a plus. And with fall right around the corner in Michigan, when does Daylight Saving Time officially end?

When Does Michigan 'Fall Back' For Daylight Saving Time In 2024?

Most states in the U.S. including Michigan observe Daylight Saving Time (DST) to make better use of daylight during the longer days of the year. “Spring forward, fall back” is one of the sayings used to remember to set your clock. Set it forward one hour in the spring when DST starts (= lose 1 hour), and back one hour when DST ends in the fall (= regain 1 hour). So which day do we 'fall back' in Michigan?

The first Sunday in November is when Daylight Saving Time ends, so in 2024 we “fall back” one hour and return to Standard Time on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 2 a.m. According to the Farmer's Almanac, there are pros and cons to continuing to observe Daylight Saving Time in the Great Lakes State:

The return of Standard Time means the sun will rise a little earlier (at least according to our clocks) so if you’re an early riser, you’ll enjoy the rays as you have your breakfast. And you’ll “gain” one extra hour of sleep. The bad news? It will be dark by the time most of us get out of work.

Hawaii and Arizona are the only states that don't observe Daylight Saving Time.

