The future of garbage has arrived in Michigan!

In an effort to improve air quality for Michigan residents select counties are set to receive new all-electric, zero emission garbage trucks.

Get our free mobile app

Just like in 2022 when select Michigan school districts received grants for all new electric school busses as part of the Clean School Bus Program, these new garbage trucks are part of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles program.

According to Michigan Public the $4.4 million grant will cover the cost of removing the current diesel trucks and replacing them with electric garbage trucks, plus the cost of installing new electric vehicle (EV) chargers, as well as new training for drivers and mechanics.

Which Counties Will Receive the New Trucks?

According to the public news outlet the eastern Michigan counties of Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne have been chosen to receive the 15 new garbage trucks as part of the program. Why those three counties specifically? Michigan Public claims the counties were chosen due to their pre-existing pollution problems and failure to meet national air quality standards.

According to national polls the Detroit area consistently ranks as one of the top "dirtiest cities in America" when it comes to factors like air pollution, water quality, waste management, and overall resident dissatisfaction levels. Other Michigan cities like Flint, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Lansing also made the list.

Are EVs the Future of Michigan?

In 2023 Michigan unveiled the nation’s first wireless-charging public roadway in Detroit. How does that even work, you ask? According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),

Using technology from Electreon, a quarter-mile segment of 14th Street is now equipped with inductive charging coils that wirelessly charge electric vehicles (EVs) as they drive, marking a pivotal step toward electrified, emission-free roads.