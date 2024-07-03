Michigan Has 2 of the Dirtiest Cities in America in 2024
Michigan has two of the dirtiest cities in the country and one of the cleanest according to a new study. LawnStarter.com just dropped a study using 303 of the largest cities in the United States to find the filthiest, most polluted cities in America using these metrics,
We considered air pollution, water quality, waste management, and resident dissatisfaction levels in each city, among 21 total metrics.
Michigan had a total of 5 cities in this study. How'd they do? One city came out clean as a whistle. 2 other cities did ok while 2 other Michigan cities were very, very dirty. Let's check out the numbers below.
Michigan's Dirtiest Cities in America in 2024
No. 2 Detroit
The Motor City was ranked as the dirtiest city in Michigan and the 2nd dirtiest in the U.S. Motown's lowest scores were in the 'Living Conditions' and 'Resident Dissatisfaction' categories.
No. 12 Flint
Flint is the 2nd dirtiest city in Michigan and ranked number 12 in the nation. Flint's lowest scores were in the 'Living Conditions' and 'Resident Dissatisfaction' categories.
No. 122 Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids ranked near the middle with a high ranking in the 'Living Conditions' and 'Infrastructure' categories.
No. 150 Lansing
The Capital City ranked almost smack dab in the middle in this study. Lansing scored decent in all categories but did very well in the 'Living Conditions' category.
No. 292 Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor is the cleanest Michigan city and the 12 cleanest city in America according to this study. Ann Arbor scored very well in all categories while scoring off of the charts in the 'Pollution' category.
You can see the full study results and see where all 303 cities landed by clicking here.
