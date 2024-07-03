Michigan Has 2 of the Dirtiest Cities in America in 2024

Michigan has two of the dirtiest cities in the country and one of the cleanest according to a new study. LawnStarter.com just dropped a study using 303 of the largest cities in the United States to find the filthiest, most polluted cities in America using these metrics,

We considered air pollution, water quality, waste management, and resident dissatisfaction levels in each city, among 21 total metrics.

Michigan had a total of 5 cities in this study. How'd they do? One city came out clean as a whistle. 2 other cities did ok while 2 other Michigan cities were very, very dirty. Let's check out the numbers below.

Michigan's Dirtiest Cities in America in 2024

No. 2 Detroit

The Motor City was ranked as the dirtiest city in Michigan and the 2nd dirtiest in the U.S. Motown's lowest scores were in the 'Living Conditions' and 'Resident Dissatisfaction' categories.

Detroit, Michigan, dirty cities Canva loading...

No. 12 Flint

Flint is the 2nd dirtiest city in Michigan and ranked number 12 in the nation. Flint's lowest scores were in the 'Living Conditions' and 'Resident Dissatisfaction' categories.

Flint, Michigan, dirty city Canva loading...

No. 122 Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids ranked near the middle with a high ranking in the 'Living Conditions' and 'Infrastructure' categories.

Grand Rapids, Michigan Canva loading...

No. 150 Lansing

The Capital City ranked almost smack dab in the middle in this study. Lansing scored decent in all categories but did very well in the 'Living Conditions' category.

Lansing, Michigan Canva loading...

No. 292 Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor is the cleanest Michigan city and the 12 cleanest city in America according to this study. Ann Arbor scored very well in all categories while scoring off of the charts in the 'Pollution' category.

Ann Arbor, Michigan, cleanest city in Michigan Canva loading...

You can see the full study results and see where all 303 cities landed by clicking here.

