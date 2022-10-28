The future is now! I can't even imagine what it's like to be a student nowadays. From Chromebooks and Kindles to classes via Zoom, it's a whole different ballgame than when we were students.

As part of the current administration's initiatives to bring green energy solutions to communities across the United States, nearly $1 billion in grants has been awarded to 389 schools across the country as part of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Clean School Bus Program-- and that includes several communities right here in Southwest Michigan!

According to a press release, the aim of issuing these grants for electric and low-emission busses is to help,

accelerate the transition to zero emission vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities...The investment will also drive demand for American-made batteries and vehicles, boost domestic manufacturing, and create good-paying jobs

Which Schools Were Chosen?

Here in southwest Michigan several school districts in the counties of Allegan, Van Buren, Calhoun, and Cass were selected for the Clean Bus grants including:

Homer Community School District - 7 busses

Hartford Public Schools - 4 busses

Cassopolis Public Schools - 3 busses

Hopkins Public Schools - 3 busses

In all, that totals over $6,715,000 million worth of grants here in Southwest Michigan! These schools are now able to proceed with the purchasing of these new busses and the EPA and the U.S. Departments of both Transportation and Energy will provide schools with, "robust technical assistance to ensure effective implementation."

Elsewhere in Michigan

Outside of Southwest Michigan other school districts chosen to receive these grants include Pentwater, Jackson, Pontiac, Harbor Beach, and L'anse, among others. In all over $53 million was awarded to Michigan schools. Check out the complete list of recipients here.

