Target shoppers in Michigan are being urged to check their pantries after a popular snack was recalled for a potential health risk.

Popular Good & Gather Snack Recalled From Michigan Target Stores

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), several snack products have been recalled due to concerns that they may be contaminated with Salmonella. The snack mixes contain dry milk powder previously recalled by another food company, California Dairies. The FDA said the seasoning tested negative for salmonella before it was used for the products and that John B. Sanfilippo and Son initiated the recall as a "precautionary measure."

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The company is voluntarily recalling several snack mix products, including Good & Gather Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix sold at Target stores nationwide, according to a recall announcement issued by John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. and published by the FDA on Wednesday, May 6.

The affected Good & Gather product is the 8-ounce Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix with lot number 6082GY5D and a “Best By” date of March 23, 2027.

In addition to the Good & Gather trail mix sold at Target, the recall also affects several Fisher, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand snack mix products distributed through retail stores, e-commerce outlets, and QVC.

"Consumers who have recently purchased the items listed below should not consume these products and should return them to the store of purchase for a full refund or replacement," the FDA said in the recall notice.