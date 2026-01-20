Whether you're a fan of traditional Mexican fare or looking to try something new and exciting, there are plenty of delicious Mexican restaurants in Michigan to satisfy your cravings. One Michigan spot has been named one of the best for Mexican cuisine in America.

Michigan Spot Named One Of America's Best Mexican Restaurants

Cheapism ranked the best Mexican restaurants across the U.S. that offer all the classics, such as tacos and quesadillas, as well as tasty twists that go beyond the usual choices. The best Mexican restaurants in the country were ranked according to customer reviews, critics’ picks, and personal experiences. One Michigan restaurant tops the list for its casual atmosphere, colorful decor, and traditional Mexican cuisine.

According to Cheapism, Xochimilco, pronounced (so-she-mil-co), in Detroit, is Michigan's must-try Mexican restaurant:

Casual, lively, and worshiped by Detroiters, Xochimilco is worth a stop if you’re in town. Flautas are especially popular.

Xochimilco customers rave about the authentic flavors and diverse menu options. From chicken quesadillas to flaming cheese, every dish is freshly prepared and reasonably priced. Customers also enjoy fajitas served with hot, Carne Asada, or traditional tacos made with hot, homemade tortillas. And don't forget the chips and delicious homemade salsa.

Stop by Xochimilco in Detroit and see why it's one of the best Mexican restaurants in America.

