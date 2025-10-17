The curse has finally been broken-- or has it?

One of Allegan's seemingly unluckiest lots has been home to four businesses over the last ten years-- at least. Has the demolition of 1256 Lincoln Road ended the curse once and for all? Locals are watching closely as rumors swirl about what might rise in its place; and you'll never guess what they're saying!

Get our free mobile app

As an Allegan native, I’ve seen the little building across from the car lot on Lincoln Road (M-89) change hands more times than I can count. Over the years, it’s been everything from a bank, an ice cream shop to a Chinese takeout place, Chicago-style eatery, a pasty and sandwich spot, a burrito joint, and more! I know I'm forgetting a few.

Maddy's Lincoln Road Allegan Earliest photo on Google, Maddy's (2008) -Google Maps loading...

At one point it was supposed to become Bambino’s Food Shack, an Italian-style eatery, but that plan never got off the ground. I vaguely recall a short-lived attempt at a Mexican restaurant too, but I could be wrong. Most recently, it housed the Mackinac Island Fudge Factory but the business kept odd hours and always appeared close. I'm hearing now the business has moved to Plainwell. Best of luck.

Then suddenly, without notice, the whole building was demolished last week.

Up North Pasties Allegan UP North Pasties (2012) - Google Maps loading...

It’s one of those small-town things. Every town has "That One Building", and in Allegan, this was ours.

Rumors have been swirling as to what new business would dare build on this build on this “cursed" site, a spot that’s become more urban legend than real estate. The most widespread rumor is it's set to become a credit union or bank. The irony here is, the building at 1259 Lincoln Road was originally an Old Kent Bank.

So, you’re telling me after all that, they tore down what was originally a bank just to replace it with another bank?!

Allegan's Burrito Boss is Closed Without warning, the restaurant at 1256 Lincoln Rd in Allegan closed its doors. Gallery Credit: Lauren G for TSM