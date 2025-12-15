Many Michigan residents prefer to shop at Dollar Tree stores, which offer numerous convenient locations throughout the state and low, affordable prices on everyday items. However, a recent price increase has left Michigan shoppers feeling the pinch at checkout, with potentially more increases on the way.

Dollar Tree Raises Prices Again, Frustrating Michigan Shoppers

Michigan customers are used to the predictability of being able to walk into a Dollar Tree and load up on ultra-low-cost goods. But Dollar Tree’s famous price point — which, incidentally, is now $1.25 — is something fans of the store shouldn’t get too comfortable with. Dollar Tree recently raised prices on popular items as the retail chain gets further away from its initial one-dollar price point.

According to TheKrazyCouponLady.com, Dollar Tree appears to have raised its $1.25 baseline price to $1.50 on a growing number of key items, and some items that were previously priced at $1.50 have increased to $1.75.

According to USA Today, a massive drop in quarterly profits forced the company to negotiate with suppliers, opt for new products, drop others, buy them from other countries, and raise its prices to deal with tariffs.

During its November earnings call, Dollar Tree chief executive Michael Creedon emphasized, "We still have 85% of our stores at $2 or less. Think about that. You walk in, and you're finding value around every corner. We think our customer is really pleased with that."

And with a variety of new, more expensive products, analysts say this prompts more impulse spending by shoppers who come in for basics and attracts higher-income shoppers. So even as foot traffic falls, spending at each visit is higher.