How Michigan Children Qualify For Trump Accounts

President Donald Trump has made some controversial decisions during his time in the oval office, well during both his terms as president. Some people feel he is doing what is needed to make our country better and more self-sufficient, while others believe he has a personal agenda that is driving more division amongst the country. Regardless of everyone's personal feelings, he has done both good and bad as a president.

President Trump has claimed to be for the American people from the beginning and wants to see everyone prosper. One of his main goals is to fix the economy and restore the American dream for many families. He has many tactics he wants to impose to try and achieve this feat and some are working better than others.

President Trump and his administration have implemented a new program that will give children a small stipend to start a long-term savings. Family members will then have the opportunity to pour into that account over time and help build wealth for the child. There are a large number of Michigan families that will qualify for the Trump children accounts and give their child a head start.

Have You Heard Of The Trump Children Accounts?

MLive reports:

The “Trump Accounts” will launch with a $1,000 deposit being made in the account by the federal government. The accounts are available to all babies born between Jan. 1, 2025 and Dec. 31, 2028. The baby must be a U.S.-born citizen, and both parents must have Social Security numbers. Family and friends will be able to start donating to the account starting on July 4, 2026, with a yearly cap of $5,000. The Trump Administration is still developing the IRS form needed to open an account. A sample of that form can be found here.

They haven't made the form accessible yet and don't have a date announced as to when they will, but they have said the Treasury department will reach out starting in May of 2026 to those who have completed the form. The traditional IRA like account will freeze the funds until the child reaches 18 years of age.

A large donation has raised the starting balance amount by $250 but this will only be for the first 25 million enrolled children 10 years or younger who live in a zip code with a median income average below $150,000. If there is still money left over after the first 25 million then more enrollees will become eligible for the funds.