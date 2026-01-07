A membership at a Michigan Costco store helps members save money by offering exclusive deals, with perks and discounts on food, gas, home insurance, travel, and grocery items. While the retail giant is known for its low prices, experts warn customers to avoid buying several items from Costco stores in the Great Lakes state.

Things You Should Never Buy At Michigan Costco Stores- Here's Why

The possibility of large cost savings is one of the key benefits of shopping at Costco locations in Michigan. Costco membership provides access to unique items and helps you stock up on essentials for a steady supply. Because they sell in bulk, their price per unit is often lower than that of standard stores, making them good places for stocking up on frequently consumed items. However, lower prices don't always mean greater value, and there are several items you should take off your shopping list immediately.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

While Costco is a bargain store in many regards, some items may not be worth buying. But Costco typically excels with deals on:

Non-perishable food staples , like large bags of rice and canned vegetables;

, like large bags of rice and canned vegetables; Paper products , like plates and towels;

, like plates and towels; Hygiene basics , including toilet paper;

, including toilet paper; Home consumables , like lightbulbs and cleaning products;

, like lightbulbs and cleaning products; Gift card bundles , like restaurants with 10% to 30% off;

, like restaurants with 10% to 30% off; Travel, including car rentals and vacation packages.

Less obvious are all of those impulse buys, which can really add up. The following items are just a few of the warehouse club wares worth avoiding:

