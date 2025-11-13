Could Costco Rotisserie Chickens Be So Cheap To Hide Awful Secret?

First off, there's nothing like a rotisserie chicken, It's an entire chicken that's already cooked (could probably still use a few extra minutes in the oven or air fryer) that's ready to be paired with some sides for dinner. Most of the time, these rotisserie chickens are no more than $8 or $9 and can be found at any local or chain grocery store.

Sometimes, you're lucky enough to catch the grocery store just bringing the fresh rotisserie chickens out and let me tell you, I have seen some things. Once upon a time, people would almost come to blows over the rotisserie chickens, trying to make sure their family got one. It was like watching Black Friday multiple times a day, every day.

Fortunately, for those that like people watching, you can still catch some of this action at Costco stores in Michigan. If you happen to be there when a fresh batch of rotisserie chickens are placed out for grabs, it's like people just spawn to grab one for themselves before it's too late. Costco only charges $4.99 for their rotisserie chickens and it has many people wondering if there is more behind the prices.

Do You Buy Rotisserie Chickens From Costco?

In the world we live in today, anytime a deal seems too good everyone starts to question it. Rightfully so, as most of the time things are going on sale because they aren't popular, have been out on the shelves for too long, or there's another secret why. There are some rumors that Costco rotisserie chickens are so cheap because there's a secret, and not a good one.

Sunherald.com reports:

A nonprofit food-safety group, Farm Forward, found that Costco's supplier, Lincoln Premium Poultry, repeatedly received the U.S. Department of Agriculture's lowest safety rating - Category 3 - for elevated levels of salmonella contamination over multiple years. Source: Farm Forward According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "about 1 in 25 packages of chicken at the grocery store are contaminated with salmonella." Source: CDC

Read More: Michigan Sams Club & Costco Stores Apart Of 2 Million Pound Jerky Recall

There is no official response from Costco about the allegations and claims brought against them for selling dangerous rotisserie chickens. At the moment there are no recalls or other warnings against Costco rotisserie chickens.