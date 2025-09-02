A stretch of I-75 has earned a grim reputation. Did you know it's a hotspot for fatal crashes right here in Michigan?

A recent publication shows us the deadliest 10-mile stretch of highway in Michigan.

In July of 2025, we published an article sourcing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that named I-75 the 4th most dangerous highway in the United States of America.

Even though I-75 runs through 6 states, NHTSA data shows Florida and Michigan are the two most dangerous. More specifically, Hillsboro County, Florida, and Detroit, Michigan, seem to be the areas of serious concern.

The Deadliest 10-Mile Stretches of Highway in Michigan.

Using that same data, a law firm called Elk and Elk located the deadliest 10-mile stretch of highway in the state of Michigan. The stretch of I-75 from exit 52 to exit 61 had 79 fatal crashes and 86 deaths between 2000-2019. That's basically starting just North of Ford Field in Detroit to where Interstate 75 meets Interstate 696 in Madison Heights.

The deadliest 10-mile stretch of highway in Michigan is the 6th deadliest in the country.

What are the 10 deadliest stretches of highway by State?

10. Seattle, Washington, I-5 between exits 161 and 169

9. Chicago, Illinois, I-94 between exits 61B and 71B

8. Memphis, Tennessee, I-240 between exits 21 and 32

7. Providence, Rhode Island, I-95 between exits 16 and 29

6. Detroit, Michigan, I-75 between exits 52 and 61

5. Atlanta, Georgia, I-20 between exits 44 and 53

4. New Orleans, Louisiana, I-10 between exits 231A and 241

3. Los Angeles, California, I-710 between exits 6A and 15

2. Miami, Florida, I-95 between exits 7 and 16

1. Dallas, Texas, I-35 between exits 49B and 60A

Somebody needs to do a study about people who still don't know how to drive in roundabouts.

