Watch Out For This Deadly Stretch Of I-75 In Michigan
A stretch of I-75 has earned a grim reputation. Did you know it's a hotspot for fatal crashes right here in Michigan?
A recent publication shows us the deadliest 10-mile stretch of highway in Michigan.
In July of 2025, we published an article sourcing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that named I-75 the 4th most dangerous highway in the United States of America.
Even though I-75 runs through 6 states, NHTSA data shows Florida and Michigan are the two most dangerous. More specifically, Hillsboro County, Florida, and Detroit, Michigan, seem to be the areas of serious concern.
The Deadliest 10-Mile Stretches of Highway in Michigan.
Using that same data, a law firm called Elk and Elk located the deadliest 10-mile stretch of highway in the state of Michigan. The stretch of I-75 from exit 52 to exit 61 had 79 fatal crashes and 86 deaths between 2000-2019. That's basically starting just North of Ford Field in Detroit to where Interstate 75 meets Interstate 696 in Madison Heights.
The deadliest 10-mile stretch of highway in Michigan is the 6th deadliest in the country.
What are the 10 deadliest stretches of highway by State?
- 10. Seattle, Washington, I-5 between exits 161 and 169
- 9. Chicago, Illinois, I-94 between exits 61B and 71B
- 8. Memphis, Tennessee, I-240 between exits 21 and 32
- 7. Providence, Rhode Island, I-95 between exits 16 and 29
- 6. Detroit, Michigan, I-75 between exits 52 and 61
- 5. Atlanta, Georgia, I-20 between exits 44 and 53
- 4. New Orleans, Louisiana, I-10 between exits 231A and 241
- 3. Los Angeles, California, I-710 between exits 6A and 15
- 2. Miami, Florida, I-95 between exits 7 and 16
- 1. Dallas, Texas, I-35 between exits 49B and 60A
Somebody needs to do a study about people who still don't know how to drive in roundabouts.
The Top 9 Roundabouts With the Most Crashes in Michigan
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
Motorcycle Helmet Laws by State / Fatal Crash Rate
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow