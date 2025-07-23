From sunny Florida to snowy Michigan, I-75 is a journey filled with both beauty and peril. Here’s why some stretches demand extra caution.

An updated report using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sheds light on the most dangerous highways in the United States. One of those highways runs all of the way from the Southern tip of Florida to the Northern tip of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

In 2020, the U.S. had the highest fatality rate on the road since 2007, according to recent data published by The Zebra.

Anytime you get behind the wheel of a vehicle, there’s a chance you might get into a wreck. That said, the likelihood of being in a motor vehicle collision dramatically varies depending on which road you’re driving on. We analyzed the most recent Fatality Analysis Reporting System data to assess which roads, counties, and states have the most risk for drivers based on the number of fatalities in motor vehicle collisions.

The 4th most dangerous highway in America is I-75.

Even though I-75 runs through 6 states, NHTSA data shows Florida and Michigan are the two most dangerous. More specifically, Hillsboro County, Florida, and Detroit, Michigan, seem to be the areas of serious concern.

READ MORE: Spotting The Last 76 Gas Stations In Michigan Isn’t Easy

What Are The Most Dangerous Highways in America?

#1 I-95, which runs along the entire East Coast of the United States.

#2 I-20, which runs West to East from Texas to South Carolina.

#3 I-5, which runs along the entire West Coast of the United States.

#4 I-75, which runs from the Southern tip of Florida to the Northern tip of Michigan.

#5 I-35, which runs from Southern Texas to Northern Minnesota.

Why is I-75 so dangerous? OaklandParkFL.org says it's mainly due to heavy congestion and lots of road construction. Weather is also a factor.

In Michigan, I-75 has about 5.3 fatalities per 100 miles when conditions are snowy or rainy. Over 90 people die every year on I-75 in snow or rain. This makes I-75 through Michigan the third-most dangerous interstate for truck drivers.

