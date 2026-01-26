Many Michigan residents keep a cabinet full of cleaning products to conveniently remove dirt, dust, allergies, and germs from their homes. However, residents are warned to check their homes for cleaning products that may contain dangerous bacteria.

Major Retailers In Michigan Recall Cleaning Product Over Bacteria

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that 1,500,000 cleaning products were recalled after being sold at multiple major stores due to potential bacterial contamination, namely Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

The bacteria can enter the body through inhalation, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin, the CPSC said. The bacteria could induce a serious infection in those with "weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions." Michigan residents should look for the following products:

Get our free mobile app

The affected products were Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers in Fresh Clean Scent and Orange Twist Scent sold in 24-oz, 32-oz, and 1-gallon sizes, per the organization. Some units were reportedly sold with a UV light that attaches to the bottle.

The products were sold at Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Meijer, Staples, TJ Maxx, and other major retailers. Additionally, it was sold online on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, AngryOrange.com, and Chewy.com.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Remover products and contact Thrasio for a full refund.

Newsweek’s Best Hospitals in Michigan for 2025 Newsweek ranked Michigan’s top hospitals for 2025 by looking at trusted data and real patient feedback. They used government quality scores, a national hospital survey, ratings from medical experts, and patient reviews of their care. Here's a look at Newsweek’s Best Hospitals in Michigan for 2025 Gallery Credit: Scott Clow