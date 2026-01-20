Frigidaire Mini Fridges Recalled In Michigan For Fire Hazard

I remember thinking that a mini fridge was a luxury for people who could afford to spend extra money on a smaller fridge to place in another room. Well, at that time that's exactly what it was but now it seems like they are just another kitchen appliance that most people have. In fact, we have two mini fridges in my home right now and they are used for different things.

Get our free mobile app

Walking onto a college campus you would think everyone is swimming with cash as there are mini fridges everywhere and a lot of the times, tons of them are tossed in the garbage at the end of the school year. There are several different kinds of mini fridges as well, I had what I would consider to be a top line mini fridge as it came with a decent sized freezer.

Some people use their mini fridges to have their favorite snacks and drinks within a close distance while others have mini fridges that are only for their alcohol, wines, beers, and other spirits. At the end of the day, seeing a mini fridge in today's day and age is normal as they are in offices, bedrooms, classrooms, and more. Unfortunately, for many people in Michigan they may have to return their mini fridge, or it could catch on fire.

People via MSN reports:

On Thursday, Jan. 15, United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Curtis International recalled 330,000 units of Frigidaire-branded miniature refrigerators. Following Curtis International’s 2025 recall of 634,000 units, the recent announcement brings the total number of units recalled to 964,000. The reason for both recalls comes from fire and burn hazards. The announcement explains that the mini fridge’s internal electrical components can short circuit, igniting the plastic. Curtis International has received at least 26 reports of appliances “smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating and catching fire,” per the recall announcement. In January, the recall expanded to include 6-can mini fridge model EFMIS121with the serial numbers between A2001 to A2310. Affected items were sold at Target, both in stores and online. The original recall includes 6- and 9-can fridge sizes with the model numbers EFMIS129 (with serial numbers between A2001 to A2308), EFMIS137 (with serial numbers between A2001 to A2312), EFMIS149 (with serial numbers between A2001 to A2308) and EFMIS175 (with serial numbers between A2001 to A2310) that do not include a “-B” or “-C” in the model number. The 2025 recall focused on refrigerators sold at Walmart and on Amazon, among other retailers.

Read More: Toyota Recalls Thousands Of New Hybrid Vehicles in Michigan

Read More: Toyota Recalls Thousands Of New Hybrid Vehicles in Michigan

These recalled mini fridges were manufactured between 2020 and 2023 and were made in several colors such as red, black, blue, green, and more. The potential fire and burn hazards could cause serious injury or damage to someone or property.