The time has finally come! After over nine months of renovations a staple of downtown Kalamazoo's dining scene is ready to unveil its new look.

With the community still reeling from the shocking and upsetting news of the imminent closure of Wings West-- and the Old Burdick’s location inside it-- the comeback of Burdick’s Downtown is seriously welcome good news.

Are you keeping up with all the comings and goings of Kalamazoo? In the last several weeks we've gained a 3rd Dunkin' location, lost our only area Fazoli's and Chuck E. Cheese, and our beloved Harvey's on the Mall will issue its final last call on Saturday, September 20.

Since December 2024 Burdick's downtown location on the Kalamazoo Mall has been closed for major renovations. If you're someone whose morning commute takes you through downtown, then you've probably been stopped for a cherry-picker or another piece of construction equipment to scoot out of the way; ask me how I know.

Thankfully, that's all coming to an end as Burdick's Downtown is ready to unveil not only their new look, but their new menu! The Burdick's Facebook page says the revamped restaurant located within the Radisson will be ready to welcome guests on Tuesday, September 23.

What to Expect:

In addition to a newly revamped menu Burdick's Bar & Grill will now be the third Kalamazoo-area establishment to feature trendy duckpin bowling. Crafted Copper a few doors down was the first in Kalamazoo to offer the experience with One Well Brewing a close second. Of the new additions Burdick's said,

After over 30 years in downtown Kalamazoo, Old Burdick’s Bar & Grill is ready for a refreshed look and feel. To make it happen, we’ve temporarily closed our doors for a complete renovation and brand refresh. When we reopen in Fall 2025, get ready for a modernized space, a reimagined menu, and amenities designed to make your experience at Burdick's better than ever. - Burdick's Downtown

