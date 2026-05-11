There's just something about a McDonald's fountain drink that hits different. But if you're the type to grab a quick refill of your Coke or Sprite while dining in, that could soon be changing in Indiana. McDonald's has been making major updates inside its restaurants, and self-serve soda stations will be disappearing for good.

McDonald's Is Ditching Self-Serve Soda At All Indiana Locations

Grabbing your own refill at McDonald's has been a part of the dine-in experience, especially when you're mixing some questionable combo of Hi-C and Sprite. And with how expensive fast food has gotten lately, those refills feel more valuable than ever.

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McDonald's introduced self-serve drink stations in 2004, but now the company says it will be phasing them out soon. According to Cheapism, some customers are already noticing soda fountains disappearing from restaurants, with drinks now being filled by employees or automated machines behind the counter.

McDonald's says refill policies will now be left up to individual franchise owners, meaning rules could vary by location. The company also says removing the self-serve stations could help with portion control and keeping dining areas cleaner.

The chain plans to fully replace self-serve soda fountains in U.S. dining rooms by 2032; however, the change is expected to occur gradually as restaurants are remodeled and updated, Fox Business reported.

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