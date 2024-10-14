The city of Kalamazoo, Michigan sees a second duckpin bowling alley open, this time at one of its most popular breweries.

And in my opinion it's good to have options! Check out what's brewing in Kalamazoo:

Is duckpin bowling the next big thing in town? It happens to be one of my favorite bar games but if you're new to the world of duckpin bowling, let's get you up to speed.

What Even Is Duckpin Bowling?

Well, it's like regular bowling, but smaller. Similar to traditional bowling there are 10 pins in duckpin bowling. However, a hand-sized bowling ball is used and the pins are shorter and fatter compared to traditional bowling pins, which gives them a squatted or duck-like appearance.

But those aren't the only differences! As one source explains,

Duckpins, although arranged in a triangle identical to that used in ten-pin bowling, are shorter, slightly thinner, and lighter...which makes it more difficult for the smaller ball to achieve a strike. For this reason, similar to candlepin bowling, the bowler is allowed three rolls per frame.

Although its origin has been disputed many agree duckpin bowling originated on the east coast of the U.S. in places like New Haven, CT and Boston, MA. Wherever it came from, it's fun!

Over the last several weeks I've watched Kalamazoo's newest duckpin bowling spot take shape at One Well Brewing!

The duckpin bowling alley inside One Well's pinball palace is open and ready for families and friends to experience, with leagues hopefully forming in the near future. Just like modern-day bowling alleys there are plenty of wacky bowling-based games to play along with on-screen.

None other than the bowling authority, Brunswick, came straight from their Muskegon, Michigan headquarters to install the new alley. I had no idea they were also in the duckpin bowling game.

But Wait, There's More!

In addition to One Well's new duckpin bowling setup Crafted Copper offers duckpin bowling at their new downtown Kalamazoo location, but a little birdie called Bowling Center Management Online writes,

Crafted Copper won’t have the Kalamazoo duckpin market cornered for long. There are plans for duckpin lanes to be installed at the former space of Old Burdick’s at the Radisson Hotel.

So, that's why I ask: is duckpin bowing the next big thing in town?

Between my Tuesday night dart league at One Well, all the pinball and arcade games at the pinball palace, plus the return of my favorite seasonal pumpkin beer and now duckpin bowling, chances are you'll find me hanging at One Well on any given night. Cheers!

