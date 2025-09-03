Dunkin Donuts Opening Third Kalamazoo Location

Coffee Shops will be one of those places that will always have business and most of the time a long line wrapping around the building in the morning. There are millions of people who will tell you they aren't themselves or their morning hasn't started until they've had their coffee. Everybody has their thing and for some people it's the taste of those coffee beans and other ingredients.

I am someone who likes to support the mom-and-pop and other local establishments over the chain places but sometimes going to a chain is one of the smarter moves. One thing the chain places do well is offering rewards and other promotions to keep their fans engaged and draw in new clientele. I just don't think a chain can give you the same love or feeling that a local spot does.

Either way, when it comes to coffee, there are three major chains that seem to be a little more popular than others. Starbucks, Bigby, and Dunkin Donuts. Dunkin Donuts got it's start on the East side of the country in Boston and has since continued to expand across the world. They say the world runs on Dunkin and they're trying to make that a reality for Michigan.

Are You A Dunkin Donuts Fan?

There are dozens of Dunkin Donuts in the Mitten state and Kalamazoo currently has two with another on the way. A third Dunkin Donuts is going to be popping up in the Westwood neighborhood on West Main, taking over the former Tim Horton's. The soft opening was on August 30th, and the official grand opening will be September 8th.

MLive reports:

The revamped interior includes Dunkin’ menu screens and an airy seating area with pink and orange accents. It will be Dunkin’s third location in the Kalamazoo area, joining stores at 5200 S. Ninth St. and 3102 S. Westnedge Ave. The brand is known for hot and iced espresso drinks, doughnuts and breakfast baked goods.

Read More: Kzoo Cream: New Cookie & Sweets Shop In Kalamazo

Dunkin Donuts will be offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on the 8th only and a free classic doughnut with any beverage purchase on Sept. 17 in celebration of their grand opening.