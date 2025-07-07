What Not to Bring to Michigan Concerts: 15 Banned Items

Summer concert season is the best time of the year! Which shows are you seeing this summer?

Our favorite outdoor concert venues have officially kicked off the summer concert season including Pine Knob near Detroit, Frederik Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids, and Bell's Beer Garden in Kalamazoo.

Pretty soon we'll have one more venue to add to that list when the new Acrisure Amphitheater, located in downtown Grand Rapids along the river, welcomes guests for the first time in spring 2026.

Who do you think should be the first artist to play Grand Rapids' new amphitheater?

While it seems the rules are constantly changing and may vary by venue, you can count on these 15 commonly banned items to be prohibited at your next show. Let's be honest-- nobody wants to sit next to the dude with the vuvuzela anyway.

One of my worst concert experiences of all time was when I stood in line for hours to be up front at an Alabama Shakes show only for the person in front of me to be filming the entire show on their iPad. And it was back in 2015 so the video is grainy anyway!

