Michigan Lawmakers Pass “Taylor Swift” Ticket Bot Bill

Going to live events has always been considered a luxury for people who can afford it but as time has gone on, the demand for tickets to these events has only risen. This has led to many places choosing to raise their ticket prices because they have athletes or shows that people are clamoring to see.

Unfortunately, some people found out there's a chance to make a lot of money off of desperate fans who want to attend these events. So, these individuals would purchase multiple tickets and then post them for resale at a much higher mark. This would force many people to pay much more than they should for an opportunity to enjoy the event.

Many of those people would use online bots to jump ahead in line and purchase multiple tickets at once. Sometimes this would cause the ticketing sites to crash and other times it just keeps people from getting tickets at a reasonable price. People in Michigan and across the world saw this problem reach it's heights during the Taylor Swift Eras tour.

Are You Familiar With The Ticketing Bot Resale Trend Causing Problems in Michigan?

Fans were forced to pay more than double and sometimes triple the original price for tickets. Michigan lawmakers saw and issue and quickly found a solution that will help fans save money and still attend these events. CBS Detroit via MSN reports:

Rep. Mike Harris, R-Waterford, and Rep. Mike McFall, D-Hazel Park, sponsored House Bills 4262 and 4263 to ban the use of bots to avoid ticket purchase limits. Violations of the proposed legislation call for a civil fine of up to $5,000 per fraudulently obtained ticket.

Michigan is just the newest state to address the ticketing bot issues through legislation as Arizona, Maine, and other states have also passed similar bills into law. HBs 4262 and 4263 passed the House with bipartisan support and now advance to the Senate, hoping to be passed and prevent bots from grabbing online event tickets and reselling them for a higher value.