From rock to R&B and everything in between, Michigan's summer concert scene has something for everyone this summer.

Biggest Concerts in Michigan Summer 2025

Wednesday, June 4th

Heart is coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Heart

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Barry Manilow coming to Michigan Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Barry Manilow

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

Chaka Khan is coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Chaka Khan

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Jackyl

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Friday, June 6th

Jet coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Jet with Band of Skulls

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Artist: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Coheed and Cambria coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Coheed and Cambria with Mastodon and Periphery

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

Wayne Newton coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Wayne Newton

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds

City: New Buffalo

Artist: The Prince Experience

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Saturday, June 7th

Artist: Clint Black

Venue: Firekeepers Casino

City: Battle Creek

Tuesday, June 10th

The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon loading...

Artist: Kendrick Lamar with SZA

Venue: Ford Field

City: Detroit

Artist: Drake Bell

Venue: The Annex

City: Detroit

Wednesday, June 11th

Halsey is coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Halsey

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Artist: We The Kings

Venue: The Blind Pig

City: Ann Arbor

Thursday, June 12

Chris Stapleton coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Chris Stapleton with Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs (June 12th and June 13th)

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

The Bacon Brothers coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for Songwriters Ha loading...

Artist: The Bacon Brothers with Pernikoff Brothers

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Friday, June 13th

Buddy Guy coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Buddy Guy

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds

City: New Buffalo

Tap here for the biggest concerts in Indiana this Summer.

Ryan Adams coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ryan Adams

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, June 14th

The Verve Pipe is coming to Michigan Getty Images for IEBA loading...

Artist: The Verve Pipe

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Super Bowl LVIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIX Halftime Show Press Conference Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ledisi with Rahsaan Patterson and Marsha Ambrosius

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

City: Detroit

Ben Folds coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ben Folds

Venue: Corson Auditorium

City: Interlochen

Artist: J. Holiday

Venue: Diamondback Music Hall

City: Belleville

Sunday, June 15th

Rick Springfield coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images for Keep Memory Ali loading...

Artist: Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung and Paul Young

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Monday, June 16th

Diana Krall coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Diana Krall

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Tuesday, June 17th

Counting Crows coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images for the Scleroderma loading...

Artist: Counting Crows with The Gaslight Anthem

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Augustana coming to Michigan Thos Robinson loading...

Artists: Augustana

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Wednesday, June 18th

The Revivalists coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artists: The Revivalists

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, June 19th

FIREAID Benefit Concert For California Fire Relief - Kia Forum Getty Images for FIREAID loading...

Artists: The Black Crowes

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Artists: The Marshall Tucker Band with Jack Wharff

Venue: DeVos Performance Hall

City: Grand Rapids

Friday, June 20th

Artists: Montgomery Gentry with Eddie Montgomery

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Warrant is coming to Michigan TSM: Dana Marshall loading...

Artists: Warrant

Venue: Little River Casino

City: Manistee

Tesla TSM: Dana Marshall loading...

Artists: Tesla

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds

City: New Buffalo

Gary Clark Jr. coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artists: Gary Clark Jr.

Venue: Kresge Auditorium

City: Interlochen

Artists: Lamont Landers

Venue: Interlochen Center for the Arts

City: Interlochen

Saturday, June 21st

Simple Minds coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artists: Simple Minds with Modern English and Soft Cell

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala Getty Images for Songwriters Ha loading...

Artists: The Bacon Brothers with The Verve Pipe and The Great Affairs

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Everclear coming to Michigan Mat Hayward loading...

Artists: Everclear with Sister Hazel

Venue: Little River Casino

City: Manistee

A Flock of Seagulls coming to Michigan Robin Marchant loading...

Artists: A Flock of Seagulls with Bow Wow Wow and Animotion

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

City: Detroit

Cracker Performs At Music Midtown Festival Getty Images loading...

Artists: Cracker

Venue: Acorn Theater

City: Three Oaks

Artist: Lamont Landers with The Vig Arcadia

Venue: Magic Bag

City: Ferndale

Artists: David Foster with Chris Botti and Katharine McPhee

Venue: Detroit Opera House

City: Detroit

Sunday, June 22nd

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash - Show Getty Images loading...

Artist: Keith Urban with Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Gary Clark Jr. coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Gary Clark Jr. with Lamont Landers

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Tuesday, June 24th

Chicago In Concert - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Artist: Chicago

Venue: Miller Auditorium

City: Kalamazoo

Ryan Adams coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ryan Adams

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Wednesday, June 25th

Rick Springfield coming to Michigan Getty Images for Keep Memory Ali loading...

Artist: Rick Springfield with Paul Young, John Waite and Wang Chung

Venue: Kresge Auditorium

City: Interlochen

Chicago In Concert - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Artist: Chicago

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Howard Hewett coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Howard Hewett with Meli'sa Morgan and Jeff Redd

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

City: Detroit

Artist: Wynonna Judd

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, June 26th

Artist: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Venue: The Stache at the Intersection

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Nicotine Dolls

Venue: Elevation at the Intersection

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Wynonna Judd

Venue: Kresge Auditorium

City: Interlochen

Friday, June 27th

Artist: The Fray

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, June 28th

Everclear coming to Michigan Mat Hayward loading...

Artist: Everclear and Sponge

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Artist: Jagged Edge with Lloyd and Brownstone

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

City: Detroit

Jo Dee Messina coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Jo Dee Messina

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds

City: New Buffalo

Devo coming to Michigan Jason Merritt loading...

Artist: Devo

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Sunday, June 29th

Ashanti coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Artist: Ashanti with Tank, Lil Kim, 112, and more

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Collective Soul coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Collective Soul with Cheap Trick

Venue: Max Fisher Music Center

City: Detroit

Artist: Big Sean with Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) with Walt Disco

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Artist: The Psychedelic Furs with The Chameleons

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Monday, June 30th

Artist: Trace Adkins

Venue: Bay Side Music Stage

City: Traverse City

Tuesday, July 1st

Artist: Weird Al Yankovic

Venue: Bay Side Music Stage

City: Traverse City

Wednesday, July 2nd

T.I. coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Artist: T.I.

Venue: Bay Side Music Stage

City: Traverse City

Artist: Weird Al Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Thursday, July 3rd

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Getty Images for Coachella loading...

Artist: Tyler, the Creator with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Pop Evil is coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Pop Evil with Hinder and Buckcherry

Venue: Bay Side Music Stage

City: Traverse City

Artist: Lonestar with Waylon Hanel

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Saturday, July 5th

Artist: Foreigner

Venue: Firekeepers Casino

City: Battle Creek

Artist: Grand Funk Railroad with 38 Special

Venue: Bay Side Music Stage

City: Traverse City

Artist: Powerman 5000

Venue: Stix

City: Ludington

Sunday, July 6th

Artist: Lonestar with Waylon Hanel

Venue: Stix

City: Ludington

Tuesday, July 8th

Artist: Wu-Tang Clan with Run The Jewels

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Wallflowers coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images for Crossroads Guit loading...

Artist: The Wallflowers

Venue: Bell's Eccentric Cafe

City: Kalamazoo

Wednesday, July 9th

Artist: Dave Matthews Band

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Artist: America

Venue: Kresge Auditorium

City: Interlochen

Todd Rundgren coming to Indiana and Michigan Katie Stratton loading...

Artist: Todd Rundgren

Venue: Bell's Eccentric Cafe

City: Kalamazoo

Thursday, July 10th

Artist: Keyshia Cole with Tink, Wale, Amerie, and more.

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Artist: America

Venue: DeVos Performance Hall

City: Grand Rapids

Friday, July 11th

Artist: Fantasia

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

City: Detroit

Artist: Rob Thomas

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

33rd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis - Dinner Getty Images for Buoniconti Fund loading...

Artist: KC and the Sunshine Band

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds

City: New Buffalo

Blues Traveler coming to Michigan Getty Images for The Toy Foundat loading...

Artist: Blues Traveler with Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors

Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

City: Rochester Hills

Saturday, July 12th

Artist: Clint Black

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

City: Detroit

Artist: St. Paul and the Broken Bones and the Wood Brothers with Yasmin Williams

Venue: Interlochen Center for the Arts

City: Interlochen

Wednesday, July 16th

Artist: Primus with Ty Segall

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Artist: OAR

Venue: Fredrick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, July 17th

BoDeans coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: BoDeans with Eli Young Band

Venue: Stix Ludington

City: Ludington

Artist: John Fogerty

Venue: Firekeepers Casino

City: Battle Creek

Artist: Pantera with Amon Amarth

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Friday, July 18th

Artist: Def Leppard

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Artist: Upheaval Festival with Rob Zombie, Falling in Reverse, Architects, and more.

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Eli Young Band

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

O-Town coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: O-Town with BBMak, LFO, and Tyler Hilton

Venue: District 142

City: Wyandotte

Saturday, July 19th

Artist: Kesha with Scissor Sisters and Rose Gray

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Barenaked Ladies coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Barenaked Ladies with Sugar Ray and Fastball

Venue: Kewadin Casino

City: Saint Ignace

Artist: Buddy Guy with Taj Farrant and Mathias Lattin

Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

City: Rochester Hills

Artist: Wendell B with Morris Day and the Tim and King George

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

City: Detroit

Sunday, July 20th

Artist: O-Town with BBMak and LFO

Venue: Warner Vineyard

City: Paw Paw

Artist: Jojo Siwa

Venue: Saint Andrews Hall

City: Detroit

Artist: Lyle Lovett

Venue: Great Lakes Center for the Arts

City: Petoskey

Monday, July 21st

Artist: Lyle Lovett

Venue: Great Lakes Center for the Arts

City: Petoskey

Tuesday, July 22nd

Artist: BTO with Jefferson Starship and The Marshall Tucker Band

Venue: Kresge Auditorium

City: Interlochen

Artist: Collective Soul with Live, Our Lady Peace, and Greylin James Rue

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Wednesday, July 23rd

Artist: Wiz Khalifa with Sean Paul, DaBaby and Chevy Woods

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Mat Kearney coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Mat Kearney

Venue: Interlochen Center For The Arts

City: Interlochen

Artist: Powerman 5000 with Ill Nino and Hed PE

Venue: The Machine Shop

City: Flint

Artist: Guster with Grand Rapids Symphony

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, July 24th

Buckcherry coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Buckcherry with Pistols at Dawn

Venue: District 142

City: Wyandotte

Artist: Avenged Sevenfold

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Artist: Ghost

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Artist: Vince Gill

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Friday, July 25th

Shinedown coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Shinedown with Bush and Morgan Wade

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Artist: Baby Bash with Lil Rob and MC Magic

Venue: Majestic Theatre

City: Detroit

Artist: Kem with Chante Moore

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

City: Detroit

Saturday, July 26th

BoDeans coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: BoDeans

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Artist: Foreigner

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Artist: Blue Öyster Cult

Venue: Veterans Memorial Park

City: Bay City

Sunday, July 27th

Artist: The Offspring with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Artist: Trace Adkins

Venue: Veterans Memorial Park

City: Bay City

Artist: Night Ranger

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Monday, July 28th

Artist: Pixies with Kurt Vile & The Violators (July 28th and 29th)

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Artist: Ghost

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

Tuesday, July 29th

Artist: AJR with Goth Baby, Cavetown, Valley, and more.

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Wednesday, July 30th

Artist: Evelyn "Champagne" King with Keith Washington

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

City: Detroit

Artist: Ruben Studdard

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Friday, August 1st

Earth, Wind and Fire coming to Indiana Getty Images for Live Nation loading...

Artist: Earth, Wind, and Fire

Venue: Firekeepers Casino

City: Battle Creek

Cyndi Lauper is coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images for Live Nation loading...

Artist: Cyndi Lauper with Jake Wesley Rogers

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Saturday, August 2nd

Rick Springfield coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Barenaked Ladies with Sugar Ray and Fastball

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire "Sing A Song All Night Long" Opening Night - St. Paul Getty Images for Live Nation loading...

Artist: Earth Wind and Fire

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Sunday, August 3rd

iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One - Show Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Artist: Katy Perry

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Wednesday, August 6th

Artist: Big Time Rush

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Friday, August 8th

Artist: The Fray with The Strike

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Sunday, August 10

Toad the Wet Sprocket coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Toad the Wet Sprocket

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Monday, August 11th

Toto coming to Indiana and Michigan Frazer Harrison loading...

Artist: Toto with Christopher Cross and Men at Work

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Tuesday, August 12th

Rod Steward is coming to Michigan Getty Images for FIREAID loading...

Artist: Rod Steward with Cheap Trick

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Wednesday, August 13th

Cake coming to Michigan Mickey Bernal loading...

Artist: CAKE

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Thursday, August 14th

Linkin Park In Concert in Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Linkin Park with PVRIS

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Friday, August 15th

Artist: CAKE

Venue: Kresge Auditorium

City: Interlochen

Saturday, August 16th

Tate McRae is coming to Michigan Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Artist: Tate McRae with Zara Larsson

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Goo Goo Dolls coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Friday, August 22nd

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with Twista, Dem Franchize Boyz, and Ying Yang Twins

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Maxwell coming to Michigan Getty Images for 2016 Essence Fe loading...

Artist: Maxwell with Marsha Ambrosius

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

City: Detroit

Tuesday, August 26th

Indigo Girls coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for IMDb loading...

Artist: Indigo Girls with Melissa Etheridge

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Thursday, August 28th

Jonas Brothers are coming to Michigan Getty Images for Empire State Re loading...

Artist: Jonas Brothers

Venue: Comerica Park

City: Detroit

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Getty Images for The Rock and Ro loading...

Artist: Billy Idol with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Saturday, Sept 13th

Artist: The Lumineers with The Backseat Lovers and Chance Peña

Venue: Comerica Park

City: Detroit

