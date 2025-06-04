Biggest Concerts in Michigan This Summer
From rock to R&B and everything in between, Michigan's summer concert scene has something for everyone this summer.
Wednesday, June 4th
Artist: Heart
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: Barry Manilow
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Chaka Khan
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Jackyl
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Friday, June 6th
Artist: Jet with Band of Skulls
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Artist: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Artist: Coheed and Cambria with Mastodon and Periphery
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Wayne Newton
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
City: New Buffalo
Artist: The Prince Experience
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Saturday, June 7th
Artist: Clint Black
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek
Tuesday, June 10th
Artist: Kendrick Lamar with SZA
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit
Artist: Drake Bell
Venue: The Annex
City: Detroit
Wednesday, June 11th
Artist: Halsey
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: We The Kings
Venue: The Blind Pig
City: Ann Arbor
Thursday, June 12
Artist: Chris Stapleton with Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs (June 12th and June 13th)
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: The Bacon Brothers with Pernikoff Brothers
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Friday, June 13th
Artist: Buddy Guy
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds
City: New Buffalo
Artist: Ryan Adams
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Saturday, June 14th
Artist: The Verve Pipe
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Artist: Ledisi with Rahsaan Patterson and Marsha Ambrosius
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit
Artist: Ben Folds
Venue: Corson Auditorium
City: Interlochen
Artist: J. Holiday
Venue: Diamondback Music Hall
City: Belleville
Sunday, June 15th
Artist: Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung and Paul Young
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Monday, June 16th
Artist: Diana Krall
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Tuesday, June 17th
Artist: Counting Crows with The Gaslight Anthem
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Artists: Augustana
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Wednesday, June 18th
Artists: The Revivalists
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Thursday, June 19th
Artists: The Black Crowes
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Artists: The Marshall Tucker Band with Jack Wharff
Venue: DeVos Performance Hall
City: Grand Rapids
Friday, June 20th
Artists: Montgomery Gentry with Eddie Montgomery
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Artists: Warrant
Venue: Little River Casino
City: Manistee
Artists: Tesla
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
City: New Buffalo
Artists: Gary Clark Jr.
Venue: Kresge Auditorium
City: Interlochen
Artists: Lamont Landers
Venue: Interlochen Center for the Arts
City: Interlochen
Saturday, June 21st
Artists: Simple Minds with Modern English and Soft Cell
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artists: The Bacon Brothers with The Verve Pipe and The Great Affairs
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Artists: Everclear with Sister Hazel
Venue: Little River Casino
City: Manistee
Artists: A Flock of Seagulls with Bow Wow Wow and Animotion
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit
Artists: Cracker
Venue: Acorn Theater
City: Three Oaks
Artist: Lamont Landers with The Vig Arcadia
Venue: Magic Bag
City: Ferndale
Artists: David Foster with Chris Botti and Katharine McPhee
Venue: Detroit Opera House
City: Detroit
Sunday, June 22nd
Artist: Keith Urban with Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: Gary Clark Jr. with Lamont Landers
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Tuesday, June 24th
Artist: Chicago
Venue: Miller Auditorium
City: Kalamazoo
Artist: Ryan Adams
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Wednesday, June 25th
Artist: Rick Springfield with Paul Young, John Waite and Wang Chung
Venue: Kresge Auditorium
City: Interlochen
Artist: Chicago
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Artist: Howard Hewett with Meli'sa Morgan and Jeff Redd
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit
Artist: Wynonna Judd
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Thursday, June 26th
Artist: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Venue: The Stache at the Intersection
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Nicotine Dolls
Venue: Elevation at the Intersection
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Wynonna Judd
Venue: Kresge Auditorium
City: Interlochen
Friday, June 27th
Artist: The Fray
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Saturday, June 28th
Artist: Everclear and Sponge
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Artist: Jagged Edge with Lloyd and Brownstone
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit
Artist: Jo Dee Messina
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds
City: New Buffalo
Artist: Devo
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Sunday, June 29th
Artist: Ashanti with Tank, Lil Kim, 112, and more
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Collective Soul with Cheap Trick
Venue: Max Fisher Music Center
City: Detroit
Artist: Big Sean with Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) with Walt Disco
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Artist: The Psychedelic Furs with The Chameleons
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Monday, June 30th
Artist: Trace Adkins
Venue: Bay Side Music Stage
City: Traverse City
Tuesday, July 1st
Artist: Weird Al Yankovic
Venue: Bay Side Music Stage
City: Traverse City
Wednesday, July 2nd
Artist: T.I.
Venue: Bay Side Music Stage
City: Traverse City
Artist: Weird Al Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Thursday, July 3rd
Artist: Tyler, the Creator with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Pop Evil with Hinder and Buckcherry
Venue: Bay Side Music Stage
City: Traverse City
Artist: Lonestar with Waylon Hanel
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Saturday, July 5th
Artist: Foreigner
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek
Artist: Grand Funk Railroad with 38 Special
Venue: Bay Side Music Stage
City: Traverse City
Artist: Powerman 5000
Venue: Stix
City: Ludington
Sunday, July 6th
Artist: Lonestar with Waylon Hanel
Venue: Stix
City: Ludington
Tuesday, July 8th
Artist: Wu-Tang Clan with Run The Jewels
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: The Wallflowers
Venue: Bell's Eccentric Cafe
City: Kalamazoo
Wednesday, July 9th
Artist: Dave Matthews Band
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: America
Venue: Kresge Auditorium
City: Interlochen
Artist: Todd Rundgren
Venue: Bell's Eccentric Cafe
City: Kalamazoo
Thursday, July 10th
Artist: Keyshia Cole with Tink, Wale, Amerie, and more.
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: America
Venue: DeVos Performance Hall
City: Grand Rapids
Friday, July 11th
Artist: Fantasia
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit
Artist: Rob Thomas
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Artist: KC and the Sunshine Band
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds
City: New Buffalo
Artist: Blues Traveler with Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors
Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
City: Rochester Hills
Saturday, July 12th
Artist: Clint Black
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit
Artist: St. Paul and the Broken Bones and the Wood Brothers with Yasmin Williams
Venue: Interlochen Center for the Arts
City: Interlochen
Wednesday, July 16th
Artist: Primus with Ty Segall
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Artist: OAR
Venue: Fredrick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Thursday, July 17th
Artist: BoDeans with Eli Young Band
Venue: Stix Ludington
City: Ludington
Artist: John Fogerty
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek
Artist: Pantera with Amon Amarth
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Friday, July 18th
Artist: Def Leppard
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Artist: Upheaval Festival with Rob Zombie, Falling in Reverse, Architects, and more.
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Eli Young Band
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Artist: O-Town with BBMak, LFO, and Tyler Hilton
Venue: District 142
City: Wyandotte
Saturday, July 19th
Artist: Kesha with Scissor Sisters and Rose Gray
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: Barenaked Ladies with Sugar Ray and Fastball
Venue: Kewadin Casino
City: Saint Ignace
Artist: Buddy Guy with Taj Farrant and Mathias Lattin
Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
City: Rochester Hills
Artist: Wendell B with Morris Day and the Tim and King George
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit
Sunday, July 20th
Artist: O-Town with BBMak and LFO
Venue: Warner Vineyard
City: Paw Paw
Artist: Jojo Siwa
Venue: Saint Andrews Hall
City: Detroit
Artist: Lyle Lovett
Venue: Great Lakes Center for the Arts
City: Petoskey
Monday, July 21st
Artist: Lyle Lovett
Venue: Great Lakes Center for the Arts
City: Petoskey
Tuesday, July 22nd
Artist: BTO with Jefferson Starship and The Marshall Tucker Band
Venue: Kresge Auditorium
City: Interlochen
Artist: Collective Soul with Live, Our Lady Peace, and Greylin James Rue
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Wednesday, July 23rd
Artist: Wiz Khalifa with Sean Paul, DaBaby and Chevy Woods
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: Mat Kearney
Venue: Interlochen Center For The Arts
City: Interlochen
Artist: Powerman 5000 with Ill Nino and Hed PE
Venue: The Machine Shop
City: Flint
Artist: Guster with Grand Rapids Symphony
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Thursday, July 24th
Artist: Buckcherry with Pistols at Dawn
Venue: District 142
City: Wyandotte
Artist: Avenged Sevenfold
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: Ghost
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Vince Gill
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Friday, July 25th
Artist: Shinedown with Bush and Morgan Wade
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Baby Bash with Lil Rob and MC Magic
Venue: Majestic Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: Kem with Chante Moore
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
City: Detroit
Saturday, July 26th
Artist: BoDeans
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Artist: Foreigner
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Artist: Blue Öyster Cult
Venue: Veterans Memorial Park
City: Bay City
Sunday, July 27th
Artist: The Offspring with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: Trace Adkins
Venue: Veterans Memorial Park
City: Bay City
Artist: Night Ranger
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Monday, July 28th
Artist: Pixies with Kurt Vile & The Violators (July 28th and 29th)
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Artist: Ghost
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Tuesday, July 29th
Artist: AJR with Goth Baby, Cavetown, Valley, and more.
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Wednesday, July 30th
Artist: Evelyn "Champagne" King with Keith Washington
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit
Artist: Ruben Studdard
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Friday, August 1st
Artist: Earth, Wind, and Fire
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek
Artist: Cyndi Lauper with Jake Wesley Rogers
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Saturday, August 2nd
Artist: Barenaked Ladies with Sugar Ray and Fastball
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: Earth Wind and Fire
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Sunday, August 3rd
Artist: Katy Perry
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Wednesday, August 6th
Artist: Big Time Rush
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Friday, August 8th
Artist: The Fray with The Strike
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Sunday, August 10
Artist: Toad the Wet Sprocket
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Monday, August 11th
Artist: Toto with Christopher Cross and Men at Work
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Tuesday, August 12th
Artist: Rod Steward with Cheap Trick
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Wednesday, August 13th
Artist: CAKE
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Thursday, August 14th
Artist: Linkin Park with PVRIS
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Friday, August 15th
Artist: CAKE
Venue: Kresge Auditorium
City: Interlochen
Saturday, August 16th
Artist: Tate McRae with Zara Larsson
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Friday, August 22nd
Artist: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony with Twista, Dem Franchize Boyz, and Ying Yang Twins
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Artist: Maxwell with Marsha Ambrosius
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit
Tuesday, August 26th
Artist: Indigo Girls with Melissa Etheridge
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Thursday, August 28th
Artist: Jonas Brothers
Venue: Comerica Park
City: Detroit
Artist: Billy Idol with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Saturday, Sept 13th
Artist: The Lumineers with The Backseat Lovers and Chance Peña
Venue: Comerica Park
City: Detroit
