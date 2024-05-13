Organizers celebrated the cafe's grand opening May 9, 2024.

Based on a national model, Kalamazoo's first Baby Café is designed to help educate families and breastfeeding moms across Southwest Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

What Is a Baby Café?

According to the press release this public space was made possible in part by a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation through the Bronson Health Foundation. Located within non-profit organization Rootead,

Breastfeeding visitors during café hours will have the opportunity to interact with lactation consultants and connect with others who are breastfeeding

baby cafe kalamazoo Canva loading...

Essentially, it's a safe space for moms and families to gather, support, and educate each other in a relaxed coffeehouse-like atmosphere. Vanessa Moon, birth justice director at Rootead says,

We have been excitedly preparing for the opening of our Baby Café, and can't wait to offer free, drop in chest- and breastfeeding help to anyone who needs it...We know that rates of exclusive and continued breastfeeding increase when there are proper supports like this in place.

While similar cafes already exist in Calhoun County organizers say locals can expect more Baby Café satellite locations to soon pop-up across the greater Kalamazoo area.

Other Resources For Southwest Michigan Moms

For moms who are struggling to breastfeed we've seen two new Bronson milk banks open in the area within the past year at Bronson Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists in Battle Creek and Bronson Rambling Road Pediatrics on Centre Ave. in Portage.

Rootead Kalamazoo, MI Rootead Kalamazoo, MI - Google Maps loading...

Bronson says advantages of breast milk for babies include:

Easier for sick babies to digest

More nutrient dense than formula, allowing for babies to better fight off viruses and bacteria.

Helps premature babies grow and develop properly.

If you are a lactating mother interested in donating milk or you have an infant in need of breast milk, find more resources here or call (269) 341-6146.

Michigan's 10 Most Popular Baby Boy and Girl Names OurPublicRecords.org researched by combing through Social Security data to determine Michigan's ten most popular boy and girl names by analyzing birth records from 2022. Here are Michigan's 10 Most Popular Baby Boy and Girl Names Gallery Credit: Scott Clow