Spring's teasing us with some warm days, but don't forget your umbrella. This week’s weather in Southwest Michigan is all about surprises.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, March 30th, 2026, through Sunday, April 5th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Cloudy skies. High 70.

Cloudy skies. High 70. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 59.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 59. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 73.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 73. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 39.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 39. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 50.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 50. Wednesday Night: Rain showers. Low 35.

Rain showers. Low 35. Thursday: Rain showers. High 65.

Rain showers. High 65. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 52.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 52. Friday: Showers likely in the morning. Then, mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 67.

Showers likely in the morning. Then, mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 67. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 48.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 48. Saturday: Cloudy skies. Showers are likely. High 65.

Cloudy skies. Showers are likely. High 65. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 39.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 39. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 49.

Read More: Biggest Michigan Concerts for Spring 2026

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Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Cloudy skies. High 72.

Cloudy skies. High 72. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 60.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 60. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 73.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 73. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 39.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 39. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 50.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 50. Wednesday Night: Rain showers. Low 36.

Rain showers. Low 36. Thursday: Rain showers. High 64.

Rain showers. High 64. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 51.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 51. Friday: Showers likely in the morning. Then, mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 64.

Showers likely in the morning. Then, mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 64. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 48.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 48. Saturday: Cloudy skies. Showers are likely. High 65.

Cloudy skies. Showers are likely. High 65. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 39.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 39. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 49.

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Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Cloudy skies. High 69.

Cloudy skies. High 69. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 54.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 54. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 65.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 65. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 37.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 37. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 49.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 49. Wednesday Night: Rain showers. Low 37.

Rain showers. Low 37. Thursday: Rain showers. High 59.

Rain showers. High 59. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 43.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 43. Friday: Showers likely in the morning. Then, mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 55.

Showers likely in the morning. Then, mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 55. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 43.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 43. Saturday: Cloudy skies. Showers are likely. High 60.

Cloudy skies. Showers are likely. High 60. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 37.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 37. Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers. High 46.

America's 10 Worst Airports For Spring Break Delays 2026 Data from the US Department of Transportation, analyzed by USA Facts , tracks the percentage of flights arriving within 15 minutes of schedule. That 15-minute cushion is the industry standard for “on time.” Airports are then ranked by overall punctuality rates across major carriers. No traveler horror stories. Just cold, hard arrival data deciding who’s early… and who’s still circling. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow