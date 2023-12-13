The new drop-off depots will provide easier access to mothers and babies in need.

Now, I may not be a mother myself but I do have two sisters who each have their own children so trust me, I've heard my fair share of breast feeding frustrations!

You may have heard the saying "breast is best" but what happens when mothers are unable to provide their own milk, for whatever reason? Because the health of newborn babies across Southwest Michigan is of the utmost importance Bronson Healthcare created the non-profit Bronson Mothers' Milk Bank.

In a press release Lindsay Stark, supervisor at Bronson Mothers’ Milk Bank says,

the need for breast milk is constant. We really appreciate the moms who have extra and are willing to share, which is why we want to make the process easier for them. Having a depot in Battle Creek and one in Portage makes it more convenient for moms in these areas to donate their milk, plus it allows us to serve more babies in need

New Drop-Off Locations

In operation since 2006, Bronson Mothers’ Milk Bank has announced two new locations in already-established practices in Southwest Michigan:

Bronson Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists at 3238 Capital Ave. SW in Battle Creek

at 3238 Capital Ave. SW in Battle Creek Bronson Rambling Road Pediatrics at 2680 W. Centre Ave in Portage

Stark goes on to add that staff at each of the new drop-off locations have been trained on how to properly collect and handle donations. Once collected, the milk can be stored at the depot for up to 24 hours.

Once processed, the milk is dispensed to hospital neonatal intensive care units and/or outpatient families throughout Michigan and across the United States

But before you start pumping, know that not just anyone can donate their breast milk. Donors must first pass a health screening and complete bloodwork but, "all fees for bloodwork and shipping costs are covered by the milk bank."

Bronson says advantages of breast milk for babies include:

Easier for sick babies to digest

More nutrient dense than formula, allowing for babies to better fight off viruses and bacteria.

Helps premature babies grow and develop properly.

If you are a lactating mother interested in donating milk or you have an infant in need of breast milk, find more resources here or call (269) 341-6146.

