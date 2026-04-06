We will experience at least 3 of the 4 seasons this week in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and South Haven. This week's weather will be a rollercoaster.

On Monday night, some areas of Southwest Michigan could see snow with a low temperature of around 20. However, we'll have temps in the middle 70s by next weekend. However, more flooding is possible for low lying areas as the rain keeps coming.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, April 6th, 2026, through Sunday, April 12th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 46.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 46. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies becoming clear. Low 21.

Mostly cloudy skies becoming clear. Low 21. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 42.

Mostly sunny skies. High 42. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 57.

Mostly cloudy. High 57. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 48.

Mostly cloudy. Low 48. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High 66.

Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High 66. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 49.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 49. Friday: Showers likely in the morning. Then, partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 63.

Showers likely in the morning. Then, partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 63. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 43.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 43. Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. High 62.

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. High 62. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 49.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 49. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 75.

Read More: Photos: Severe Storms Slammed Southwest Michigan With High Winds, Hail, and Tornado Warnings

Read More: Photos: Severe Storms Slammed Southwest Michigan With High Winds, Hail, and Tornado Warnings

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 45.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. High 45. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies becoming clear. Low 21.

Mostly cloudy skies becoming clear. Low 21. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 42.

Mostly sunny skies. High 42. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 27. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 58.

Mostly cloudy. High 58. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 50.

Mostly cloudy. Low 50. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High 66.

Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High 66. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 48.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 48. Friday: Showers likely in the morning. Then, partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 61.

Showers likely in the morning. Then, partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 61. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 43.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 43. Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. High 63.

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. High 63. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 50.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 50. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 76.

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Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. High 45.

Mostly cloudy skies. High 45. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Low 26.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Low 26. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 39.

Mostly sunny skies. High 39. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 30.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 30. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 58.

Mostly cloudy. High 58. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 50.

Mostly cloudy. Low 50. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High 61.

Mostly cloudy with rain showers. High 61. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 45.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 45. Friday: Showers likely in the morning. Then, partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 56.

Showers likely in the morning. Then, partly sunny skies in the afternoon. High 56. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 42.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 42. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 60.

Mostly sunny skies. High 60. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 50.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 50. Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 70.