Photos: Severe Storms Slammed Southwest Michigan With High Winds, Hail, and Tornado Warnings
A powerful line of storms tore through Southwest Michigan late Thursday night into early Friday morning, bringing intense wind, heavy rain, and even the threat of tornadoes to communities across the Kalamazoo area.
Did a tornado touchdown in Southwest Michigan last night? (April 2nd)
The short answer is no. There were only 2 reported tornadoes last night. One was in Iowa and the other in Texas. However, there were reports of winds near 90 MPH along with cloud rotations spotted on both radar and from the ground. Luckily, zero tornadoes in Michigan.
Across West Michigan, residents reported loud, house-rattling thunder, heavy rain, and very strong wind gusts. April marks the beginning of peak severe weather season in the Midwest, when thunderstorms, damaging winds, and tornadoes become much more common.
The storm photos below were shared with us by Southwest Michigan residents on our Facebook page.
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Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall, Canva and HomeGnome.com