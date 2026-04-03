A powerful line of storms tore through Southwest Michigan late Thursday night into early Friday morning, bringing intense wind, heavy rain, and even the threat of tornadoes to communities across the Kalamazoo area.

Did a tornado touchdown in Southwest Michigan last night? (April 2nd)

The short answer is no. There were only 2 reported tornadoes last night. One was in Iowa and the other in Texas. However, there were reports of winds near 90 MPH along with cloud rotations spotted on both radar and from the ground. Luckily, zero tornadoes in Michigan.

Across West Michigan, residents reported loud, house-rattling thunder, heavy rain, and very strong wind gusts. April marks the beginning of peak severe weather season in the Midwest, when thunderstorms, damaging winds, and tornadoes become much more common.

The storm photos below were shared with us by Southwest Michigan residents on our Facebook page.

Lyle Hargus - Scotts, Michigan Lyle Hargus - Scotts, Michigan loading...

Alyssa Reyes - Scotts, Michigan Alyssa Reyes - Scotts, Michigan loading...

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Jeanine Jay on Facebook Jeanine Jay on Facebook loading...

Dominick Lindsley - Vicksburg, Michigan Dominick Lindsley - Vicksburg, Michigan loading...

Jeanine Jay on Facebook Jeanine Jay on Facebook loading...

Rachel Cook - Battle Creek, Michigan Rachel Cook - Battle Creek, Michigan loading...

Aimee Elizabeth - Vicksburg Aimee Elizabeth - Vicksburg loading...

Dee Grimm Loucks - Schoolcraft, Michigan Dee Grimm Loucks - Schoolcraft, Michigan loading...

Lexi Searles - Kalamazoo near Sprinkle Road and Cork Lexi Searles - Kalamazoo near Sprinkle Road and Cork loading...

Donna Amaro - near Battle Creek airport Donna Amaro - near Battle Creek airport loading...

Read More: Hidden Under Lake Michigan: 40 Massive Circular Formations Leave Scientists Stunned

Read More: Hidden Under Lake Michigan: 40 Massive Circular Formations Leave Scientists Stunned

Britnee Nicole Miller - Mattawan Britnee Nicole Miller - Mattawan loading...

Justin LeRoy - Downtown Schoolcraft Justin LeRoy - Downtown Schoolcraft loading...

Anthony J. Brown - Rainbow after the storm in Delton, Michigan Anthony J. Brown - Rainbow after the storm in Delton, Michigan loading...