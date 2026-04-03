Photos: Severe Storms Slammed Southwest Michigan With High Winds, Hail, and Tornado Warnings

Photos: Severe Storms Slammed Southwest Michigan With High Winds, Hail, and Tornado Warnings

Anthony J. Brown, Aimee Elizabeth and Lyle Hargus

A powerful line of storms tore through Southwest Michigan late Thursday night into early Friday morning, bringing intense wind, heavy rain, and even the threat of tornadoes to communities across the Kalamazoo area.

Did a tornado touchdown in Southwest Michigan last night? (April 2nd)

The short answer is no.  There were only 2 reported tornadoes last night. One was in Iowa and the other in Texas.  However, there were reports of winds near 90 MPH along with cloud rotations spotted on both radar and from the ground.  Luckily, zero tornadoes in Michigan.

Across West Michigan, residents reported loud, house-rattling thunder, heavy rain, and very strong wind gusts.  April marks the beginning of peak severe weather season in the Midwest, when thunderstorms, damaging winds, and tornadoes become much more common.

The storm photos below were shared with us by Southwest Michigan residents on our Facebook page.

Lyle Hargus - Scotts, Michigan
loading...
Alyssa Reyes - Scotts, Michigan
loading...

 

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

 

Jeanine Jay on Facebook
loading...
Dominick Lindsley - Vicksburg, Michigan
loading...
Jeanine Jay on Facebook
loading...
Rachel Cook - Battle Creek, Michigan
loading...

 

 

Aimee Elizabeth - Vicksburg
loading...
Dee Grimm Loucks - Schoolcraft, Michigan
loading...
Lexi Searles - Kalamazoo near Sprinkle Road and Cork
loading...
Donna Amaro - near Battle Creek airport
loading...

 

 

Britnee Nicole Miller - Mattawan
loading...
Justin LeRoy - Downtown Schoolcraft
loading...
Anthony J. Brown - Rainbow after the storm in Delton, Michigan
loading...

 

15 Michigan Counties at Most Risk of Tornado Damage in 2025

Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall, Canva and HomeGnome.com

Filed Under: allegan, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, Photos, Weather

More From WKFR