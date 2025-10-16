State’s First Bojangles Restaurant Coming To West Michigan

Living on the west side of Michigan has it's advantages but at the same time it surely has it disadvantages. Firstly, the winters are so much worse on this side of the state as we deal with the lake effect snow that adds inches. Everything is much more spaced out and there's only so much to do, the east side of the state gets all the love.

Most of the time when a business moves into the state of Michigan they make their entrance on the east side of the state, most of the time in the Metro Detroit area. I mean, this isn't an outrageous decision as this is where the most people in the state live and easily the area with the most tourism. Unfortunately, this leaves the other parts of the state feeling somewhat neglected.

The west side of the state has been able to share some of that love as Grand Rapids has continued to grow as a city and Metropolitain area. Every once in a while, the Grand Rapids area will get a business to move in on this side of the state instead. Bojangles has decided to open up a restaurant in the Grand Rapids area for their first Michigan location.

Have You Ever Had Bojangles?

Fox 17 reports:

Popular southern fast-food restaurant 'Bojangles' is opening its first Michigan location, and it's coming to Wyoming. A representative from the company confirms the restaurant will open in "the coming months" at 1730 28th St. SW. Most recently, that was a Taco John's. In a statement, the company also shared a "couple more" restaurants will be coming to the area in 2026.

Read More: Michigan Aldi Offers Affordable Thanksgiving Dinner For 10

As someone who has had Bojangles before, I couldn't be more excited that they'll be moving into the mitten. I'm so excited to get my hands on one of those biscuits as soon as I can.