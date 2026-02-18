Many Indiana families want their children to have the best educational opportunities from Pre-K to high school graduation. A good school district gives students a solid foundation, the best opportunities, and a place where they’ll thrive. And Indiana is home to several high-performing school districts, including the top 25 ranked for 2026.

These Are Indiana's Top 25 School Districts For 2026

Whether it’s academics, extracurriculars, or community involvement, schools contribute more than just classroom learning. Niche recently released its annual ranking of the best school districts in Indiana, based on several factors, including standardized test results, graduation rates, student-teacher ratios, extracurricular clubs and sports teams, and parent and student surveys. Not only have some of these school districts ranked best in Indiana, but they're also recognized as the best in the nation.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

#66 Best School Districts In America

Carmel Clay Schools in Carmel, Indiana, is one of the best school districts in the U.S., #1 in the Indianapolis area, and ranked #2 overall in Indiana.

#39 Best School Districts In America

West Lafayette Community School Corporation not only ranks among the best school districts in America, but is #1 overall in the state.

As education continues to evolve, Indiana school districts remain dedicated to fostering an environment where students can thrive and prepare for future success. Check the list below to see which districts ranked the Top 25 best in Indiana for 2026.

Top 25 School Districts In Indiana 2026 Niche released its list of Indiana's best school districts. These are the Top 25 in the state for 2026. Gallery Credit: Canva, Jessica Poxson