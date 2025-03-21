Another record-breaking event is happening this summer.

Michigan car lovers are planning a massive ride across the Mackinac Bridge. The event takes place every two years which means another ride is happening in 2025. Here are the details for this year's event:

It's not uncommon to see a group of like-minded motorheads traversing the Mackinac Bridge. You're likely to see vintage snowmobile enthusiasts crossing in winter, antique tractors taking over the Mighty Mac in the summer, and folks riding with their soft tops on during spring's Jeep the Mac.

However, I'm not sure if any other group attempts to break a Guinness World Record like these Mini Cooper enthusiasts do. In fact, they've been trying to claim in for nearly 10 years! MINI on the Mack will return this August as Mini Cooper lovers from across the country will attempt to claim this record once and for all.

Previous MINIon the Mack attempts saw registration numbers of 1,328 in 2017 and only 1,300 in 2019-- there was no attempt in 2021 due to the global pandemic. 2023 registration numbers were substantially lower at only 1,179 cars.

According to the Guinness officials the current world record for "largest parade of Mini cars" is held by the London & Surrey Mini Owners Club for their gathering of 1,450 Minis as part of their London to Brighton Mini Run in 2009.

This year's ride will take place Friday August 1, 2025 and registration is currently underway through July 1, 2025. Even if you're not participating in the event it's fun to watch their attempts at breaking a world record. One spectator shared on social media,

We happened to be camping and visiting the Island that weekend, it was amazing to see the town over run with Mini Coopers. We got to watch the crossing from our bikes on the Island! What a treat!!

