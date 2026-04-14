Looking for a true escape in Michigan? 🌲 We may have found the most remote spot in the entire state. After comparing tiny towns, uninhabited islands, and far-flung corners of the Mitten, one location stands out as the ultimate “middle of nowhere.” From its small population to its hard-to-reach location deep in Lake Michigan, here’s why many believe Beaver Island might be Michigan’s most secluded getaway and whether it really earns the title.

In this context, the word remote means "far away from the main centers of population," according to the Oxford Dictionary. Identifying the most remote spot in Michigan, also known as the middle of nowhere, is a combination of math and an educated guess. Over the years, Omer and Long Island have been in this conversation. Omer has fewer than 300 residents and sits North of Saginaw Bay. Although very few people live in Omer, it's not far from major population centers. So, that's a no.

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The fact that you can't find population info on the 17-acre island called Long Island does make it a better fit for the title 'Most Remote Area in Michigan.' However, we do feel like Long Island is too close to major population centers in Michigan and Canada. That leaves Beaver Island.

Is Beaver Island the most remote area of Michigan? Google Maps loading...

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With an estimated 616 residents, Beaver Island has a very small population and is quite literally in the middle of nowhere. To say that it is difficult to get on and off this massive remote island in Lake Michigan would be an understatement, according to OnlyInYourState.com,

Beaver Island is situated in Lake Michigan, approximately 31 miles off the shore of Charlevoix. It’s the perfect place to truly “get away from it all.”

Scroll down to check out some breathtaking photos from Beaver Island, Michigan

Is Beaver Island the most remote area of Michigan? Google Maps loading...

Beaver Island - The Most Remote Spot in Michigan Beaver Island stands as the largest island in Lake Michigan and the third-largest island in the state, trailing only Isle Royale and Drummond Island. Encompassing 55.8 square miles, the island lies about 32 miles away from Charlevoix. As of the 2010 census, Beaver Island was home to a population of 657. Gallery Credit: MLive Youtube