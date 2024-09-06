Hundreds of Antique Tractors Are Taking Over the Mackinac Bridge

The walkers have had their turn!

Michiganders know all about the annual Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge-- it's tradition! The following weekend after the annual Labor Day trek however, the Mighty Mac belongs to the tractors.

Turns out this event has been going on for the last 15+ years. In fact, there are quite a few unique motor clubs that make an annual pilgrimage across the Mackinac Bridge each year including:

And of course the old standby of crossing the bridge by foot.

Over 50 antique tractor clubs from not only Michigan, but from all over the country will participate in the annual tractor trek across the bridge. Locations like Kalamazoo, Indiana, and Illinois will be represented. I had no idea these collectors were so hardcore!

The actual crossing is scheduled to take place Saturday September 7, 2024 and last from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. These tractors drive "low and slow" so as you can imagine, it takes quite a bit of time for these vehicles to make it from one side to the other.

Do They Close the Bridge?

In fact, they do not. In fact, in all the years they've been doing this event the bridge has never closed to regular traffic.

Antique tractors will occupy the outer northbound lane while regular bridge traffic uses the outer lanes. Can you imagine passing a thousand vintage tractors while making a typical trek Up North?

