Annual Snowmobile Crossing Set to Takeover Mackinac Bridge

Hundreds of vintage snowmobiles are about to takeover Michigan's iconic Mackinac Bridge.

I'm sure you already know about the annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk but that's not the only special event to takeover the world's 7th longest suspension bridge! In addition to pedestrians you'll see Ford Bronco clubs, Mini Cooper fanatics, and antique tractors.

However, this weekend travelers headed to the U.P., St. Ignace, and beyond will have to share the road with hundreds of vintages snowmobiles!

Each year Michiganders from far and wide bring the vintage snowmobiles for an annual ride and comradery in Northern Michigan. The event, which was first held in 2016, invites riders from all over Michigan and the greater Midwest to ride the iconic bridge in a fun and unique way via snowmobile.

According to the SnowGoer the Mitten ranks 3rd behind Minnesota and Wisconsin when it comes to states with the most registered snowmobile users. In order to be a part of the event and be considered "vintage" the sled must be a minimum of 25 years old and possess either a current permit or a Michigan Historic Registration sticker.

Each year these vintage sleds make their way across the five-mile long bridge that connects Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas-- and the event continues to grow each year! In 2023 the event saw just over 100 riders participate so I can't help but wonder what this year's event is like.

Snowmobile the Mighty Mac takes place the weekend of December 13, with the annual crossing happening Saturday, December 14 starting at 11:00 a.m.. Find more details here.

