Michigan is home to 10 designated dark sky sanctuaries which offer stellar views of the cosmos. Here's why cold winter nights are actually prime time for stargazing across the Great Lakes State.

And if you assumed most of these dark sky parks are located in the Upper Peninsula, you'd be wrong!

Fortunately for us, Michigan is home to both state-designated dark sky parks and internationally recognized light-free preserves. What's the difference? The organization International Dark Sky Places certifies and preserves areas free of light pollution.

A place unpolluted by light? These days, that's hard to find! Adds Dark Sky,

The times we've had the aurora borealis reach us down here in Southwest Michigan, it's been so hard finding a great viewing place because city and residential lights are inescapable, even out in the sticks! That's why I use this light pollution map.

However, if you want the clearest view of the night sky above Michigan, you'll need to brave the cold. I consider myself to be a space nerd, I love the stars-- but I hate the cold! Unfortunately, it's true what they say: cooler nights really do create better conditions for stargazing.

But, why? As The Weather Channel explains,

Winter’s colder night skies hold less hazy moisture than warm summer skies. This means that there are generally fewer night clouds in winter, leaving the skies crisp and clear.

