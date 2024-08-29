The Sad Truth: Here’s When Summer Actually Ends in Michigan

Don't bust out your hoodies and sweaters just yet!

While the Labor Day holiday typically marks the "unofficial" end of the summer tourism season we've still got some warm days ahead, so make sure you keep that sunscreen handy because I see a few more beach days in your near future.

Actually, I personally don't swim in the frigid waters of Lake Michigan until late August-- at the earliest! It practically takes all summer for the lake to warm up to my liking, but then again, I'm a baby when it comes to the cold.

Although the thermometer may have read close to 100 degrees earlier this week, kids across The Mitten have back to school, football games, and bus schedules on their mind. What signals the end of summer to you?

Is it when pumpkin spice returns to the stores? If so, bad news because Starbucks brought that back on August 22 this year; that's too early! And this coming from someone who actually likes it-- me.

So When Does Summer End?

While it's still light out after 8:00 p.m. we all know that won't last forever. Soon the evenings will get colder and darker, so soak up the precious sun while you can! While we don't technically fall back with Daylight Saving Time until November 3, 2024 the autumnal equinox, a.k.a. the first day of fall, does not happen until:

September 22, 2024 at 8:34 a.m.

So just know, if you've already purchased a pumpkin spice latte, or any pumpkin spice products for that matter, I'm judging you hardcore.

